IOWA CITY — With the interior length to potentially give Iowa City West some trouble, Davenport West came out in a zone Friday night.
The plan backfired.
Led by a hot shooting night from Iowa City West guard Nicholas Pepin, the seventh-ranked Trojans raced out to an early 18-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 74-39 win in a Class 4A substate semifinal at Iowa City West High School.
The Trojans (16-4) face Davenport Central 7 p.m. Tuesday in Muscatine.
"They made some tough shots in the first half," Davenport West head coach David Robinson said. "We did a better job in the second half. We really came out, started chipping into the lead a little bit. We played hard."
Pepin entered the night shooting 55.8 percent from behind the 3-point line but was hot right from the start. The junior scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half, going 6 of 9 from behind the 3-point arc.
The Falcons (9-13) held Iowa commit Patrick McCaffery to 10 points in the first half and kept the Trojans' second-leading scorer Even Brauns to five points in the first 16 minutes, but trailed 40-19.
"We don't see a lot of zone, and you probably figured out why," Iowa City West coach Steve Bergman said. "We do have shooters, and Nick's a great shooter. ... He doesn't get a lot of 3s sometimes because we see all man. When they jumped in the zone, we had to remind ourselves how to run our offense."
McCaffery took over in the second half, finishing with 25 points, nine rebounds and four assists while Brauns added nine points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Despite the lopsided score, the Falcons never packed it in. Malik Westerfield scored 13 points and had two steals while Jamil Haymond added seven points and seven rebounds, two of the three seniors on the roster leading the way.
"Everybody came out, played hard and worked together. Nobody gave up," Haymond said. "We did everything we wanted to but couldn't come out with a win tonight."
The Falcons are young, with two sophomores in the starting lineup, and Robinson feels confident moving forward following his first year as head coach.
Sophomore Aldane Barrett scored eight points while freshman NaZion Caruthers added six points off the bench.
"We have changed a whole lot. We're more aggressive, more positive with each other," Robinson said. "The guys believe in me and believe in the coaching staff and each other.
"Going forward, we've got a bunch of young guys and I'm chasing the title, that's for sure. I'm not just chasing the MAC, I'm going for it all."