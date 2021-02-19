Hot start carries Panthers to win over Maple Leafs

With Bristol Lewis and Kyle Traphagen on the bench, the Leafs battled back with Anthony Pierce and Thomas Henson each hitting three field goals off the bench as the Leafs cut the lead to 29-19 at halftime.

“The things you don't ever want to do is allow somebody to get off the mat and start feeling good about themselves,” Webber said. “Unfortunately, we're going to go through some young growing pains with that. I like how hard we played; we didn't always play smart. We have to make better decision both offensively and defensively.”

Geneseo pulled to within 35-28 on a PJ Moser bucket with 3:37 left in the third.

UT, though, had a response, rattling off the next 11 points. In that run, Daslah Geadeyan, who sat the first half because of a “coaches decision,” had a putback bucket and a three-point play for all five of his points in the game. Fellow reserve Malykai Trice also had his four points in that run.

UT had great offensive balance from the starters who combined for 52 points. Junior Darius Rogers led the way with 15, fellow junior Mahki Johnson and sophomore De'Vontay Wright each added 11 and sophomore Omarion Roberts tossed in nine.