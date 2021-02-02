Hot touch, steady effort lifts Lancers

Central, which endured a 14-of-41 effort from the field, came no closer the rest of the game.

"It was a tough night shooting the ball," Blue Devils coach Craig Wurdinger said. "When the shots aren’t dropping, it’s a tough game to play. We’re going through some growing pains, but we’ll keep at it, keep working."

Central was hoping to build off of its first win of the season, a victory over Bettendorf on Friday, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Hughes and Drew Kilburg midway through the opening quarter fueled an 11-3 run that swung momentum the Lancers’ way.

"Shooting the ball the way we did early helped us," Budde said. "It allowed us to play through some of the turnovers and I felt like we guarded well for the most part. We didn’t give them too many easy looks."

North Scott (10-3, 8-3 MAC) finished the game with 8-of-16 shooting from behind the arc and shot just under 50% overall.

Drew Kilburg led the Lancers with 15 points, while Hughes totaled 13 to go with a team-high seven rebounds and Landon Eiland collected four of his nine points in the fourth quarter.

"Good team effort, and the big thing really was keeping our composure. It was something we had to do," Budde said.

Rogers led Central (1-8, 1-8) with an 11-point, seven-rebound performance.

