Hot touch, steady effort lifts Lancers

ELDRIDGE — A steady approach and an early lead paid dividends Tuesday for the North Scott boys basketball team.
The Lancers dealt with the challenges presented by the length and athleticism of Davenport Central, countering early turnover problems with a hot touch from the perimeter in a 45-33 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Blue Devils.
"That’s a tough match-up for us, but I thought our guys did a good job keeping their composure," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said. "No matter what, we just continued to play."
The Lancers turned the ball over six times in the opening quarter but used a pair of 3-point baskets by both Drew Kilburg and Oliver Hughes to open a 16-8 advantage over the cold-shooting Blue Devils.
Six of North Scott’s first eight baskets in the game came on shots from 3-point range, a touch which led the Lancers to a 22-11 lead with 2 minutes, 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter when Kilburg connected on his third basket from behind the arc.
A pair of baskets by Kaden Johnson kept Central within a 24-15 score at the break, but whenever the Blue Devils threatened to inch their way back into the game, North Scott found a way to maintain its margin.
Cole Kilburg connected from 3-point range with 2:17 to go in the third quarter, extending the Lancers’ lead to 33-17 before Central pulled within 33-24 on a Niiziar Rogers bucket in the final seconds of the third.
Central, which endured a 14-of-41 effort from the field, came no closer the rest of the game.
"It was a tough night shooting the ball," Blue Devils coach Craig Wurdinger said. "When the shots aren’t dropping, it’s a tough game to play. We’re going through some growing pains, but we’ll keep at it, keep working."
Central was hoping to build off of its first win of the season, a victory over Bettendorf on Friday, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Hughes and Drew Kilburg midway through the opening quarter fueled an 11-3 run that swung momentum the Lancers’ way.
"Shooting the ball the way we did early helped us," Budde said. "It allowed us to play through some of the turnovers and I felt like we guarded well for the most part. We didn’t give them too many easy looks."
North Scott (10-3, 8-3 MAC) finished the game with 8-of-16 shooting from behind the arc and shot just under 50% overall.
Drew Kilburg led the Lancers with 15 points, while Hughes totaled 13 to go with a team-high seven rebounds and Landon Eiland collected four of his nine points in the fourth quarter.
"Good team effort, and the big thing really was keeping our composure. It was something we had to do," Budde said.
Rogers led Central (1-8, 1-8) with an 11-point, seven-rebound performance.