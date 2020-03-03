Houston beats the buzzer, North headed to state

CLINTON — Davenport North’s substate boys basketball game Tuesday night played out a little like the Wildcats’ season.
Things may have been a little slow at the start, but what a finish.
With nine-tenths of a second remaining, Jayden Houston came around on a curl and took an inbounds pass from underneath the basket by Quincy Wiseman, then knocked down a shot to stun Dubuque Senior 50-48 and send the Wildcats to the Iowa Class 4A state tournament for the first time since 2003.
"I feel like I’m living in a movie," Wiseman said, surrounded by celebrating teammates and fans who spilled onto the court at Yourd Gym after the final buzzer sounded.
"This is wild, but you know, it’s just the way the coaches drew it up, just the way it we knew it would work when we put the ball in Jayden’s hands."
Houston finished off a team-leading 17-point performance by hitting the shot North waited more than a minute to get.
The Rams, the 4A state runner-up a year ago, had tied the game at 48-48 when Cooper Medinger scored the last of his 12 fourth-quarter points by calmly sinking two free throws with 1 minute, 50 seconds to play.
The Wildcats, working against pressure that had allowed Senior to rally from a 41-33 deficit after three quarters, patiently worked the ball around until calling its final timeout with 19 seconds remaining.
With under three seconds remaining, North got the ball inside to Houston, but his attempt to take it to the basket was rejected with 0:00.9 remaining on the clock.
The Rams used a pair of timeouts, but it didn’t matter.
Wiseman calmly delivered the ball to Houston as he came around the edge of the Senior defense and the junior put the ball through the basket for the win.
"I knew when I got the ball I had to get it up and the get the shot off," Houston said. "Quincy put the ball right where it needed to be. He made it work. It was right there, just had to get it down."
It was the type of play the Wildcats had enjoyed success with on several occasions against the rib-tight defensive pressure deployed by the Rams.
"They guard so tight and do a great job with it, but if you can get a rub off of it, it can give you an open path to the basket," first-year North coach Marc Polite said. "The guys executed it the way it was supposed to work."
That happened a lot as the final minutes ran off the clock at Clinton’s Yourd Gymnasium.
With center Cade Guinn picking up his fourth foul as time expired in the third quarter, Senior found more room to take the ball to the basket, and Medinger knew what to do with it.
After being frustrated by an effective, but seldom-used North zone much of the game, the 5-foot-9 senior scored on drive after drive as the Rams whittled away a lead North had held since the opening minutes of the second quarter.
Medinger finished with a game-high 23 points, including a dozen in the final quarter on 5-for-5 shooting from the field before he scored the final points of a 19-4 season at the line to tie the game at 48-48.
"He’s a good player and he showed us that in the fourth quarter," Houston said.
The Wildcats (16-8) showed Polite something as well, displaying patience and teamwork in the final minutes to deal with the Rams’ defensive pressure and finish off North’s 19-of-28 shooting performance for the game, a 67.9-percent touch from the field.
"We were in a couple of games like this late in the regular season where we didn’t handle things so well, but the guys learned. They executed and got the job done," Polite said. "Great job by everybody, just terrific."
Much like the 1-3 start North had to it season, the Wildcats had to overcome a slow start Tuesday before good things happened.
Medinger scored seven points in the opening quarter as Senior took a 13-5 lead, a margin that baskets by Mekhi Jacobs and Wiseman cut into before the first quarter ended.
Their work — 14 points by Wiseman and 12 by Jacobs — provided the balance that kept the Senior defense honest, and it fueled a 16-2 run by North.
The Wildcats moved ahead on a basket by Jacobs, and the surge ended on a 3-pointer by Alec Brown that left Senior in a 21-15 hole with 4:18 to play in a second quarter which ended with the Wildcats up 29-23.
"We never stopped believing," Houston said. "We were the team with no coach in the summer, the team nobody expected anything out of and here we are, first trip to state since ’03. This feels great."