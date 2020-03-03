Houston beats the buzzer, North headed to state

With under three seconds remaining, North got the ball inside to Houston, but his attempt to take it to the basket was rejected with 0:00.9 remaining on the clock.

The Rams used a pair of timeouts, but it didn’t matter.

Wiseman calmly delivered the ball to Houston as he came around the edge of the Senior defense and the junior put the ball through the basket for the win.

"I knew when I got the ball I had to get it up and the get the shot off," Houston said. "Quincy put the ball right where it needed to be. He made it work. It was right there, just had to get it down."

It was the type of play the Wildcats had enjoyed success with on several occasions against the rib-tight defensive pressure deployed by the Rams.

"They guard so tight and do a great job with it, but if you can get a rub off of it, it can give you an open path to the basket," first-year North coach Marc Polite said. "The guys executed it the way it was supposed to work."

That happened a lot as the final minutes ran off the clock at Clinton’s Yourd Gymnasium.