Houston selected as MAC player of the year
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | ALL-MAC TEAMS

Houston selected as MAC player of the year

022221-qc-spt-central-north bkb-036.JPG

Davenport North's Jayden Houston (5) celebrates while playing against Davenport Central during the Iowa Class 4A boys substate opener last month. Houston was named as the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year Monday.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER

Davenport North did not reach its intended destination this season. Still, the Wildcats did not come away completely empty.

North senior Jayden Houston, a three-year starter and a Division II signee, was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year by the league's head coaches.

Off to play at Minot State in North Dakota, Houston averaged a team-best 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game for a 13-win North squad which lost to Iowa City Liberty in a Class 4A substate semifinal.

The 6-foot-2 Houston finished his career with more than 950 points and 410 rebounds.

Pleasant Valley's Steve Hillman was named the conference's coach of the year.

Projected to finish fourth in the preseason, the Spartans claimed the conference title and lost only three league games. They are playing at the state tournament for the first time in five years this week.

Joining Houston on the first team were the Spartans' Jacob Townsend and Ryan Dolphin, Assumption's Emarion Ellis, Davenport North's Quincy Wiseman, Davenport West's John Miller and North Scott's Landon Eiland.

Miller led the MAC in scoring at 16.9 points per game and Ellis, a Texas recruit who missed 11 games because of injury, was next at 16.4.

All-Mississippi Athletic Conference

First team — Jayden Houston, sr., Davenport North; Emarion Ellis, sr., Assumption; Jacob Townsend, sr., Pleasant Valley; Landon Eiland, sr., North Scott; John Miller, sr., Davenport West; Quincy Wiseman, sr., Davenport North; Ryan Dolphin, jr., Pleasant Valley

Second team — Henry Bloom, sr., Central DeWitt; Noah Yahn, sr., Muscatine; Shawn Gilbert, jr., Central DeWitt; Josh Dieckman, sr., Muscatine; Noah Mack, jr., Assumption; Carter Furness, sr., Bettendorf; Oliver Hughes, jr., North Scott

Honorable mention — Assumption: Dayne Hodge, sr.; Matt Tallman, sr.; JJ Stratman, jr. Bettendorf: Maurice Wynn, sr. Central DeWitt: Kaiden Muhl, sr. Clinton: Jai Jensen, jr.; Treveon Bailey, sr. Davenport Central: Tracy Hayslett, so. Davenport West: Jermaine Gardner, jr.; Aldane Barrett, sr.; NaZion Caruthers, jr. Davenport North: Mike Lowery, jr. Muscatine: Reed Ulses, sr.; Braden Hufford, jr. North Scott: Drew Kilburg, so.; Carter Markham, sr.; Canon Guffey, sr. Pleasant Valley: Joey Borbeck, sr.

Player of the Year: Jayden Houston, North

Coach of the Year: Steve Hillman, Pleasant Valley

