Houston selected as MAC player of the year

Davenport North did not reach its intended destination this season. Still, the Wildcats did not come away completely empty.

North senior Jayden Houston, a three-year starter and a Division II signee, was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year by the league's head coaches.

Off to play at Minot State in North Dakota, Houston averaged a team-best 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game for a 13-win North squad which lost to Iowa City Liberty in a Class 4A substate semifinal.

The 6-foot-2 Houston finished his career with more than 950 points and 410 rebounds.

Pleasant Valley's Steve Hillman was named the conference's coach of the year.

Projected to finish fourth in the preseason, the Spartans claimed the conference title and lost only three league games. They are playing at the state tournament for the first time in five years this week.

Joining Houston on the first team were the Spartans' Jacob Townsend and Ryan Dolphin, Assumption's Emarion Ellis, Davenport North's Quincy Wiseman, Davenport West's John Miller and North Scott's Landon Eiland.