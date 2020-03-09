Houston, Wiseman provide 1-2 punch for Wildcats

When Marc Polite accepted the job as basketball coach at Davenport North late last summer, one of his first conversations was with longtime assistant coach Justin Harper.

They talked personnel, offensive and defensive philosophies. One thing was immediately certain in their discussions.

"We really pinpointed that Jayden (Houston) and Quincy (Wiseman) have such great chemistry," Polite said. "They're able to read each other so well, something you can't force. It comes through hours and years of playing together."

Houston and Wiseman have been teammates since grade school.

They came into the North program at the same time. They were in the varsity starting lineup as sophomores. They are the team's leading two scorers.

And with last week's Class 4A substate final deadlocked at 48 in the final second, it was Wiseman who found Houston on a curl cut off an inbounds play for the game-winning basket to beat Dubuque Senior.

Houston and Wiseman are leading the Wildcats into the state tournament for the first time in 17 years Tuesday night against top-ranked Ankeny Centennial at Wells Fargo Arena.