Houston, Wiseman provide 1-2 punch for Wildcats

When Marc Polite accepted the job as basketball coach at Davenport North late last summer, one of his first conversations was with longtime assistant coach Justin Harper.
They talked personnel, offensive and defensive philosophies. One thing was immediately certain in their discussions.
"We really pinpointed that Jayden (Houston) and Quincy (Wiseman) have such great chemistry," Polite said. "They're able to read each other so well, something you can't force. It comes through hours and years of playing together."
Houston and Wiseman have been teammates since grade school.
They came into the North program at the same time. They were in the varsity starting lineup as sophomores. They are the team's leading two scorers.
And with last week's Class 4A substate final deadlocked at 48 in the final second, it was Wiseman who found Houston on a curl cut off an inbounds play for the game-winning basket to beat Dubuque Senior.
Houston and Wiseman are leading the Wildcats into the state tournament for the first time in 17 years Tuesday night against top-ranked Ankeny Centennial at Wells Fargo Arena.
"I can look at him and I know when he wants to cut or he can look at me and knows when I want to shoot it," Wiseman said. "We work very well together."
Houston said they're like best friends. They were on a youth team together growing up coached by Houston's father.
Both were selected to the Mississippi Athletic Conference's seven-player first team Monday.
Houston averages 17.3 points per game and Wiseman 14.3. They account for more than 55% of North's offensive production.
The 6-foot-2 Houston excels slashing to the basket. Wiseman thrives more on the outside as a shooter.
"They are a perfect complement to each other," Polite said, "and they're stretching each other. Some of the things that one of them does well is starting to rub off on the other.
"When they're playing well, we're pretty good."
North (16-8) is the underdog of the 4A field. Five of the other seven teams have just one or two losses this season.
The Wildcats knocked off second-seeded Cedar Rapids Prairie in the substate semifinal and beat eighth-ranked Dubuque Senior in the final.
"Our name wasn't in the conversation of going to state, not at all this year," Wiseman said. "We just want to show we can compete with other teams, and that North is going in the right direction."
North has been trying to garner respect all season.
Projected to finish in the bottom half of the MAC by the coaches, North played in the second of seven games at the Genesis Shootout.
"I told our guys, if we're going to raise the profile, we have to beat people," Polite said. "We calculated a formula. We're not pretty and don't have a lot of height, but we offset that with effort, focus and the ability to execute. The kids took that to heart."
The Wildcats have overcome adversity along the way. Senior Jamal Litt was involved in a serious car accident in late January and lost for the season.
More than his 7.4 points per game, Litt's departure created a leadership void on the court.
"There were times he would run segments of practice for us," Polite said. "When he was out, it created a vacuum. It is now a shared thing."
Houston and Wiseman are among those shouldering more responsibility.
"We've got other guys who fill important roles on our team, but your team often reacts to what your best players do," Polite said.
Polite said that resiliency is a testament to the hunger of his team.
"We've used adversity as fuel to take us to the next level," Polite stated.
North understands it faces a stiff challenge in Centennial, a team with superior size and hasn't lost since Jan. 3.
For some on North's roster, including Wiseman, they have never stepped foot into Wells Fargo Arena. Houston was there several years ago to watch his sister, Jinaya, play at state for North.
"There will be a lot of adrenaline pumping in my veins," Houston said. "We've all got to be on our 'A' game and focus up."
Regardless of the outcome, the experience will be valuable for a team which returns five prominent pieces in Houston, Wiseman, Alec Brown, Mahki Jacobs and Cade Guinn next season.
With such a large junior class, Polite said the objective at the beginning of the season was to play meaningful games late.
Mission accomplished.
"Those high-pressure games, that's where you truly get better," Polite said. "We've grown tremendously the last three to four weeks, and that can carry over into next year."