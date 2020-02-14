Huge third quarter keys Rock Island past Geneseo

"For the most part, (Rivera) got most of his points in transition when we took some bad shots and gave them long rebounds."

Rivera scored seven of his points in an 11-0 Geneseo run late in the first half to draw even at 28. That's when the game turned.

Colton Sigel (17 points, including five 3-pointers) and Amarion Nimmers (24 points) hit 3s and Rice (12 points) scored on a layup in an 8-1 run to put the Rocks (18-7, 8-4 WB6) on top 36-29.

The third quarter became a Rocky blitzkrieg, making just about every shot it took and scoring 34 points in the quarter — 14 by Nimmers and three 3s by Sigel leading the way — to blow the game wide open.

Two of the Rocks four misses were grabbed by Malachi Key, who laid both in. Including the final three shots of the first half, the Rocks were 17 of 21 shooting and 7 of 10 on 3s.

"Yeah, it's hard to beat a team shooting like that," Geneseo coach Brad Storm said, "but I'm more worried about the way we have played these last two games. We have run into some adversity and instead of battling it, we have quit sticking to the plan.