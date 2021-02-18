Hughes' 3s lead Lancers past Falcons

ELDRIDGE — North Scott senior Ben Hughes had never attempted four 3-pointers in a basketball game before Thursday.
Naturally on senior night, Hughes went out and made four 3s to help his team break a four-game losing streak and finish the regular season with a 45-37 win over Davenport West on Thursday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Hughes finished 4-of-6 from behind the arc and it helped give the Lancers (11-7 overall, 9-7 MAC) enough offense to get back in the win column right before the Class 4A playoff start next week.
Hughes had three of his makes in the first half to help North Scott maintain a 21-20 lead at halftime after trailing 16-11 to the Falcons (7-7 overall and MAC) after the first quarter.
“It’s the most (3-point attempts) I have ever shot in a varsity game,” Hughes said with a laugh. “I have always been able to shoot even as a little kid, so it was just great to have that opportunity and show it. It was amazing to do it in front of the home crowd as well.”
It was a big effort from all six North Scott seniors that helped lead the way against West. Landon Eiland, Jakob Boley, Carter Markham, Canon Guffey and Alex Johnson all made key contributions in some ways.
Eiland finished with 10 points and made several free throws late to help seal the win. Both Guffey and Markham nailed huge 3-pointers in key spots in the second half while Boley grabbed early rebounds to help the Lancers get off the deck after trailing West 16-6 in the first quarter.
Johnson finished with a team high seven rebounds, including four in the fourth quarter of a close game. Drew Kilburg chipped in nine points for the winners as well.
“I am just happy for that group of seniors,” Lancers coach Shamus Budde said. “They have really been committed to the program and they have put the program in front of themselves for four years and it’s great to see them come out and end the regular season at home with a win.”
The Lancers got out-rebounded by the Falcons 29-16 but they limited West to only a pair of 3-pointers and took care of the basketball, committing just three turnovers. Budde had an even simpler explanation for breaking the streak.
“We made shots,” he said. “Tonight, we definitely played a lot harder and when we are making shots, we can be tough. You can see it in the guys’ eyes that we have a competitive group and they were tired of losing. You could see it in their eyes before they took the floor, they were locked in and ready to go.”
The hosts led 31-30 entering the fourth quarter. But Markham buried a corner 3-pointer to give North Scott a little bit of breathing room at 34-30 with just under 5 minutes to play in a game that saw long possessions on both sides. Nursing a 36-34 edge with 2:51 remaining, Guffey stepped into an open 3-point look and nailed it to push the winners to a 39-34 advantage.
The Falcons missed 3-of-4 free-throw attempts and also four shots from the field in the next few minutes. Kilburg, Guffey and Eiland closed things out at the foul line with six made free throws.
“We stayed together and played hard the whole game. It’s an amazing feeling. Hopefully, we can keep this going,” Hughes said.
John Miller led West with 16 points while Jermaine Gardner added 10 points and eight rebounds.
“We have to regroup and from here on out, it’s win or go home,” Falcons coach David Robinson said. “We did some things well but we have to go back and watch some things we did inefficiently to make ourselves better. We are going to have to work hard to push past some things or the season is going to be over.”