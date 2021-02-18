Hughes' 3s lead Lancers past Falcons

Johnson finished with a team high seven rebounds, including four in the fourth quarter of a close game. Drew Kilburg chipped in nine points for the winners as well.

“I am just happy for that group of seniors,” Lancers coach Shamus Budde said. “They have really been committed to the program and they have put the program in front of themselves for four years and it’s great to see them come out and end the regular season at home with a win.”

The Lancers got out-rebounded by the Falcons 29-16 but they limited West to only a pair of 3-pointers and took care of the basketball, committing just three turnovers. Budde had an even simpler explanation for breaking the streak.

“We made shots,” he said. “Tonight, we definitely played a lot harder and when we are making shots, we can be tough. You can see it in the guys’ eyes that we have a competitive group and they were tired of losing. You could see it in their eyes before they took the floor, they were locked in and ready to go.”