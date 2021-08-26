‘I love the challenge:’ Alleman has a new boys basketball coach

Oronzio will have to teach a roster with little experience. The only returning player who scored points last season, according to a roster Oronzio was given today, is Jackson Praet, who averaged 0.9 points per game. But the inexperience doesn’t bother the new coach.

“I love the challenge,” Oronzio said. “I try to build the players up with fundamentals and not focus so much on what they can’t do, but focus on what we can do. Let them go out and have fun. Practice will teach them, but the game they go and have fun and we will try to correct mistakes on the sidelines. Most of the mistakes are going to be corrected at practice.”

One of the biggest changes Oronzio and Iles wanted to make with this hire is changing the culture of the program. Iles feels the mood surrounding the basketball team needs to change if they are going to see success.

“I want us to have energy,” Iles said. "I want us to have positivity. I want us to have a belief and place that we belong and can compete in the Western Big 6. I just feel like that’s something that has been lacking in years past.”

Oronzio echoed the same thoughts on what he felt needed to be iterated into the players’ minds as preparation for the season gets underway.