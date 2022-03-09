IHSA Class 2A State Boys' Basketball Tournament

Thursday's semifinal schedule: Rockridge (27-6) vs. Monticello (32-3), 2:30 p.m.; Chicago DePaul College Prep (26-5) vs. Nashville (27-4), 4 p.m. Third-place game: Thursday at 8:30. Championship game: Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

State histories: This is Rockridge's third trip to the state tournament, all coming within the last eight seasons. The Rockets' first appearance in 2015 culminated with a third-place finish in Class 2A; they returned to the Final Four in '16 and advanced to the championship game but fell short of a title with a 61-43 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden. ... This is Monticello's fifth state appearance and its first since finishing fourth at the 2017 Class 2A Final Four; the Sages reached the Class A quarterfinals in 1977, 2003 and 2007. ... DePaul Prep has one appearance at state, finishing third in 2019 in Class 3A. ... Nashville is making its 12th trip to state, more than the other three teams combined; the Hornets won the 1978 Class A state title and were 2A runners-up in 2014 and '19 as well as taking fourth in 1949 under the old one-class system.

Rockridge starters -- G: Jase Whiteman (6-0, jr., 12.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.0 apg), Brayden Deem (6-3, sr., 1.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and Carson Klemme (6-2, so., 7.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg). F: Nate Henry (6-4, sr., 17.7 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.0 spg) and Landon Bull (6-3, fr., 7.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg).

Rockridge reserves -- Sr.: Brody Whiteman (6-0, G), Mike Wilson (6-2, F); Jr.: Jacob Bayne (6-1, F), Kameron Bohnsack (5-9, G), Reece Fetterer (6-3, F), Chris Geier (5-8, G); So.: T.J. Wilson (6-6, C); Fr.: Caleb Cunico (6-1, G), Landon Wheatley (5-9, G).

Rockridge coaches -- Head coach: Andy Saey (5th season, 93-36; 108-50 career record). Assistants: Jeff Henry, Toby Whiteman.

Monticello players to watch: Senior guard Ben Cresap is the Sages' top scorer at 15.4 points per game; he and fellow senior guard Dylan Ginalick (12.0 ppg) are the only two Monticello players to average in double digits. ... Cresap also averages 4.3 rebounds per game, with Ginalick adding 3.7 boards. ... Other key contributors are senior forward Joey Sprinkle (8.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg) and senior guard Tanner Buehnerkemper (7.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg).

Other players to watch: For DePaul Prep, 6-foot-9 senior forward Dylan Arnett leads the way with 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, with senior forward Jaylan McElroy adding 8.3 points and 7.8 boards. ... Nashville senior guard Isaac Turner's 15.6 points per game are tops, with 6-foot-7 senior forward Saxton Hoepker putting up 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Rockridge coach Andy Saey on Monticello: "You don't get to 32-3 and a trip to state without being exceptionally talented. They're well-coached and one of the most efficient offenses we've seen this year, and they have a similar style to us on defense, trying to guard you in the half-court and limit your ability to get in the paint. Our guys' confidence is pretty sky-high right now, but you have to respect all your opponents, otherwise you don't get here."

— Compiled by Terry Duckett

