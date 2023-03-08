Rockridge (28-4) vs. Bloomington Central Catholic (25-11)

What: Illinois Class 2A state semifinal

Where: State Farm Center, Champaign

When: Thursday, 4:15 p.m.

TV: KGCW, 26.1

Twitter: TDuckett_DA

At stake: Winner heads to the state championship game on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. against the winner of Teutopolis and Chicago DePaul College Prep. Loser will play in the third place game on Thursday at 8:45 p.m.

Rockridge probable starters: G: Jase Whiteman (6-2 Sr., 16.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.9 apg) and Caleb Cunico (6-3 So., 8.2 ppg). C: T.J. Wilson (6-6 Jr., 5.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg). F: Carson Klemme (6-3 Jr., 5.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.6 apg) and Landon Bull (6-4 So., 12.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.4 apg).

Central Catholic probable starters: G: Cole Certa (6-5 Jr., 26.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.4 apg), Chase Fisher (6-1 Sr., 8.2 ppg, 2.2 apg, 2.1 rpg), Rye Pirtz (6-0 Sr., 3.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Trey Eller (6-3 So., 7.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.8 apg). C: Colin Hayes (6-6 Jr., 11.8 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg).

State tournament history: This is Rockridge's fourth appearance at state and its second consecutive trip after finishing fourth last season. The Rockets took third in 2015 and were the 2A state runners-up in '16. ... BCC is making its seventh state trip (1973, '76, '79, 2002, '14, '18); the Saints won the 2A state title in 2014 and were third in '18.

Rockridge coach Andy Saey on Central Catholic: "They have dynamic scoring, but we've seen teams like that and kids like (Rockford Lutheran's) Walt Hill Jr. Cole Certa is one of the most highly recruited kids in the state; he's already had a handful of Big Ten offers. He's a kid who can shoot and score in multiple ways, which is the most alarming thing. They're a program with a tradition of winning, their coach (Jason Welch) does a great job, and they've got size, speed and skill."