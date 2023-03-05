Rockridge (27-4) vs. Rockford Lutheran (26-9)

At stake: Winner heads to the Class 2A state semifinals held at State Farm Center in Champaign against the winner of the Springfield super-sectional between Pontiac and Bloomington Central Catholic.

Quick hits: Rockridge is shooting for back-to-back trips to the 2A state tournament, having finished fourth last year; the Rockets also made state in 2015 and '16, finishing third and second, respectively, in 2A. ... Lutheran has reached state six times (1991, '94, '95, 2012, '14 and '15), placing third in 2012 in 2A and fourth in 1994 (Class A), '14 and '15 (both 3A).