Moline (34-3) vs. Lisle Benet Academy (35-1)

How Moline got here: The Maroons claimed the Bradley-Bourbonnais regional by defeating Minooka (74-54) and Bradley-Bourbonnais (71-39), won their own sectional by edging Normal Community (68-51) and O'Fallon (62-38), clipped Oswego East 59-55 in the super-sectional and triumphed over Downers Grove North 50-36 in the state semifinals.

How Benet Academy got here: The Redwings cruised in the Addison regional with victories over Addison (74-30) and Bartlett (62-38), squeaked their way to the Bartlett sectional title with wins over Roselle Lake Park (51-35) and Geneva (35-34), nudged Rockford Auburn 67-33 in the super-sectional and secured a 64-49 victory over New Trier in the state semifinals.

Quick hits: Moline is in its first state championship since 1951, when it lost to Freeport 71-51 under Norm Ziebell back in a two-class system. The Maroons snapped a seven-game losing streak in the state semifinals on Friday. Moline is allowing less than 50 points per game this season. Maroons coach Sean Taylor seeks his second state title after winning while leading Shelbyville in 1997.… Benet Academy is in its third title game in nine years, but lost by a combined eight points in 2014 and 2016. It was the top-ranked team in 4A on the last Associated Press poll. The Redwings have three starters averaging at least 11 points per game. They seek their first state championship.