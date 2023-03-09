Moline (33-3) vs. Downers Grove North (32-3)
What: Illinois Class 4A state semifinal
When: Friday, 4:15 p.m.
Where: State Farm Center, Champaign
Twitter: @zach_martin95 and @DLansman_DA
TV: KGCW, 26.1
Internet: qcsportsnet.com
At stake: Winner heads to the state championship game against either Lisle Benet Academy or New Trier on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Loser will play in a third-place game on Friday at 8:45 p.m.
Moline probable starters: Brock Harding, 6-0, sr. (18 ppg, 43 fg%); Jasper Ogburn, 6-1, sr. (6.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Trey Taylor, 6-5, soph. (8.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg); Owen Freeman, 6-10, sr. (18.1 ppg, 71 fg%); Grant Welch, 6-3, sr. (9.2 ppg, 40 3fg%)
Downers Grove North probable starters: Jake Riemer, 6-7, jr. (6.3 ppg, 48.5 fg%); Owen Thulin, 5-10, jr. (5.4 ppg, 37.3 3fg%); Max Haack, 6-0, sr. (9.7 ppg, 40 3fg%); Jack Stanton, 6-1, jr. (15.8 ppg, 43 3fg%); Alex Miller, 6-3, jr. (3.1 ppg, 17 made 3s).
Quick hits: Moline will bring home a state trophy for the first time in over 70 years, the last being the 1951 runner-up team. That season, future University of Iowa great Bill Seaberg led the Maroons to the state title game. ... The Maroons have not allowed a team to reach 60 points in the postseason. Moline coach Sean Taylor is vying for his 655th career victory. … Downers Grove North blitzed Kenwood by 20 points in the super-sectional to reach Champaign. The Trojans went one-and-done in 1999, back when it was a two-class system. ... DGN reserve forward George Wolkow is a South Carolina baseball recruit and is eligible for the 2023 MLB Draft. ... Trojans coach Jim Thomas is an Augustana College graduate.
— Compiled by Zach Martin