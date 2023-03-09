Moline (33-3) vs. Downers Grove North (32-3)

At stake: Winner heads to the state championship game against either Lisle Benet Academy or New Trier on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. Loser will play in a third-place game on Friday at 8:45 p.m.

Quick hits: Moline will bring home a state trophy for the first time in over 70 years, the last being the 1951 runner-up team. That season, future University of Iowa great Bill Seaberg led the Maroons to the state title game. ... The Maroons have not allowed a team to reach 60 points in the postseason. Moline coach Sean Taylor is vying for his 655th career victory. … Downers Grove North blitzed Kenwood by 20 points in the super-sectional to reach Champaign. The Trojans went one-and-done in 1999, back when it was a two-class system. ... DGN reserve forward George Wolkow is a South Carolina baseball recruit and is eligible for the 2023 MLB Draft. ... Trojans coach Jim Thomas is an Augustana College graduate.