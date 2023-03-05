Oswego East (29-5) vs. Moline (32-3)
What: Illinois Class 4A super-sectional game
When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: CEFCU Arena, Illinois State University, Normal
Twitter: @zach_martin95
Radio: qcsportsnet.com
At stake: Winner heads to the Class 4A state semifinals held at State Farm Center in Champaign against the winner of the Chicago super-sectional between Kenwood and Downers Grove North.
Oswego East probable starters: Bryce Shoto, sr.; Tyler Jasek, sr.; Ryan Johnson, sr.; Javion Starwood, jr.; Mekhi Lowery, sr.
Moline probable starters: Brock Harding, sr.; Jasper Ogburn, sr.; Trey Taylor, soph.; Owen Freeman, sr.; Grant Welch, sr.
People are also reading…
Quick hits: The Maroons are into the elite eight for the first time since 2004, but back then, that was the state quarterfinals and they went one-and-done. That was also the last time they have reached a super-sectional. Moline has scored at least 60 points in all of its postseason contests.… Oswego East knocked off third-ranked Joilet West to reach the elite eight. The Wolves went a perfect 16-0 in the SouthWest Prairie Conference. Lowery is a Towson recruit.
— Compiled by Zach Martin