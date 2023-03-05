Oswego East (29-5) vs. Moline (32-3)

Quick hits: The Maroons are into the elite eight for the first time since 2004, but back then, that was the state quarterfinals and they went one-and-done. That was also the last time they have reached a super-sectional. Moline has scored at least 60 points in all of its postseason contests.… Oswego East knocked off third-ranked Joilet West to reach the elite eight. The Wolves went a perfect 16-0 in the SouthWest Prairie Conference. Lowery is a Towson recruit.