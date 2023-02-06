EDGINGTON — On the surface, the 2022-23 season has been another vastly successful one for the Rockridge High School boys' basketball squad.

Going into the regular season's final weeks, the Rockets are 20-4 and have already locked up the championship in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, sitting at 10-0 in the league with games against Erie-Prophetstown and Morrison remaining.

All of that has been accomplished with a much younger team than last year's group that finished fourth at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign.

But at the same time, Rockridge's youth has resulted in varying degrees of inconsistent play, even during the Rockets' ongoing six-game winning streak that was extended on Saturday with the school's first victory over Rock Island in the fourth meeting between the schools in 103 years.

"As of late, we're just trying to play with more consistency," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "We're really not at the point now where we haven't done well enough to think about another long postseason run. We've got to have good habits, be consistent in the everyday things, otherwise we can't go on those kinds of runs.

"Anytime you start three sophomores, you kind of question how consistent you can be as a team, and how important every day is to them. Losing two key seniors (Brayden Deem and Nate Henry), we had to revamp ourselves and figure out our identity."

In terms of offensive balance, the Rockets have carved out an identity as a team that can be difficult to defend.

Led by senior guard Jase Whiteman's 18 points per game and sophomore forward Landon Bull's 15 points and eight rebounds per contest, Rockridge also gets solid production from sophomore guards Caleb Cunico (nine points per game) and Landon Wheatley (seven points, four assists per game).

"When you have multiple guys who can score, that's nice to have," said Saey. "We've gotten good production from Landon at the point guard slot, and (juniors) Carson Klemme and T.J. Wilson are also averaging around seven points a game.

"These guys have stepped up and proven they can play varsity basketball, despite their age."

Saey's major concern at times in terms of offense has been his players' tendency to speed things up a little more than is necessary.

"We've got to have good, valuable possessions, and sometimes we've gotten away from that," he said. "We've got some young kids, and decision-making is something where they've had to grow as a collective unit."

This past weekend, the Rockets showed some major growth when they held off Rock Island 50-49 in a non-conference game at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.

"I thought that was a tremendous opportunity for us to go there and play, and compete against a really good program," Saey said. "Coming out of there with a win, it speaks to the couple of days we spent preparing for Rock Island. It was a fun game for us leading up to the postseason."