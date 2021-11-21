Illinois Area Boys' Basketball: Teams, individuals to watch

Teams to watch
Rockridge: The Rockets made the most of a COVID-19 shortened campaign last winter, winning eight of the nine games they played and running the table in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division to win their second straight league crown with a 7-0 mark. A 56-47 win over Fulton in the season finale enabled Rockridge to edge the Steamers for the crown.
Fulton: Moving on from the Three Rivers West to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division, the Steamers look to maintain the success that brought them a 12-2 finish last winter in addition to their second-place mark of 7-2 in the TRAC West. However, they graduated a key player in guard Connor Barnett, a unanimous first-team All-TRAC West selection last season.
Orion: The Chargers (10-3) finished third in a tightly-contested TRAC West race with a 6-3 mark and will begin a new era this winter as longtime assistant Larry Anderson takes over as head coach. Replacing the graduated all-conference trio of guards Adam Burgert and Cade Weiss and forward Will Dunlap will be Anderson's foremost challenge.
Erie-Prophetstown: The Panthers are coming off an 8-3 finish that included a 7-2 mark which tied them with Kewanee for second place in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division. With several key pieces back from last year's squad, E-P looks to position itself as a team to beat in the TRAC East this winter.
Kewanee: Finishing with a 7-3 overall record in '20-21, the Boilermakers also look to be a force to reckon with in the Three Rivers East as, like fellow league runner-up Erie-Prophetstown, they return several key contributors from a squad that finished behind only Princeton in the conference standings.
Wethersfield: Finishing 8-1 and sharing the Lincoln Trail Conference title with United (14-2, 6-1) last season, the Flying Geese (15-1) do have to replace graduated guard Coltin Quagliano, the leading scorer in program and LTC history with 2,219 points, along with several of his classmates. However, look for coach Jeff Parsons' club to reload and maintain a prominent role in the LTC race.
Ridgewood: Finishing 4-2 in a limited LTC schedule as part of a 12-4 overall campaign, the Spartans also move on without their all-time leading scorer, Ganon Greenman (1,743 points), but they return some key performers and look to build on last year's success.
Individuals to watch
Nate Henry, Rockridge: The senior guard/forward topped the Rockets by averaging 18 points and 7 rebounds per game in a nine-game schedule, earning unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors, and will take over from graduated guard Jensen Whiteman as the team's floor leader this winter.
Brandon Stone, Riverdale: The senior guard enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, averaging a team-best 22 points and 9 rebounds along with 3 assists and 2 steals per game to earn unanimous first-team All-TRAC West kudos.
Kolby Franks, Erie-Prophetstown: The senior guard/forward is coming off a season in which he earned first-team All-TRAC East honors, averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers.
Niko Powe, Kewanee: A unanimous All-TRAC East first-teamer, the senior guard had a balanced stat sheet with 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2 assists per game for the Boilermakers.
Jase Whiteman, Rockridge: The junior guard looks to build upon the promise he showed last season, when he averaged 12 points per game and earned honorable mention All-TRAC West status.
Mason Matney, Annawan: The senior forward looks to be the Braves' main man this winter after putting up 11.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game, earning second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference honors.
Lucas Kessinger, Ridgewood: The senior guard is the top returning scorer for the Spartans, having averaged 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals per game to earn second-team All-LTC honors.