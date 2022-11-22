Illinois Area Boys' Basketball: Who to watch in 2022-23

Teams to watch

Rockridge: Finishing as co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with an 11-1 mark, the Rockets (26-8) used their regular-season success as a springboard to the third state appearance in program history, all coming in the last eight season. Three starters return from a club that took fourth at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign.

Riverdale: The Rams (25-7) were the team that shared the 2021-22 TRAC West crown with Rockridge after splitting two regular-season meetings with the Rockets, but their bid for their first regional title since 2012 was denied with a 58-52 home-court loss to Rockridge in the regional finals. With several senior standouts graduating, the younger Rams look to build on last year's momentum.

Sherrard: The Tigers (8-19, 4-8 TRAC West) could be a potential dark horse as former Orion head coach Alex Johnson takes over on the bench and looks to turn things around at his alma mater.

Kewanee: Going 11-1 to win the Three Rivers East Division last winter, the Boilermakers (22-10) do have to replace such graduated standouts as Niko Powe, who finished as the Boilers' fifth leading career scorer, but there is still a promising nucleus back that looks to build on last year's title run.

Fulton: Going 29-4, the Steamers set a single-season record for wins and went 12-0 to win the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division in their first year as league members. A 59-56 overtime loss to Freeport Aquin in the 1A Eastland Regional semifinals will give this year's club an even greater incentive.

Mercer County: Finishing 9-2 to tie 1A regional champion United for second place in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Golden Eagles (19-13) return several All-LTC standouts and look poised to challenge reigning conference champion Knoxville in '22-23.

Ridgewood: The Spartans are coming off a 22-12 campaign (6-5 Lincoln Trail Conference) that ended one win short of the co-op's first regional championship. Replacing several graduated standouts and with longtime assistant Brent Vincent taking over as head coach, a younger squad is looking to pick up the torch and build on last year's success.

Wethersfield: After struggling to a 5-24 finish, the Flying Geese look to bounce back and again be a team to contend with in the Lincoln Trail in '22-23 as Tom McGunnigal takes over as head coach.

Players to watch

Baylen Damhoff, jr. F, Fulton: An Illinois Basketball Coaches Association second-team All-State pick in Class 1A as well as a unanimous Northwest Upstate Illini South first-teamer, the 6-foot-6 standout put up 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in '21-22 and will continue to be a force for the Steamers.

Owen Relander, sr. G, Mercer County: A first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference performer with team highs of 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals along with 2.4 assists per game, Relander will continue to be the floor leader for a Golden Eagle club looking to contend for a conference title.

Brady Clark, jr. G, Kewanee: The second-team All-Three Rivers East selection is the top returning scorer for the Boilermakers, putting up 15.5 points per game last season to go with 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals. He also led the club with 52 3-point buckets.

Ethan Price, sr. F, Fulton: Averaged 12 points and 5.7 rebounds to finish second on the Steamer roster in both categories, adding 1.8 steals per game to earn first-team All-NUIC South honors. He looks to team with Damhoff to give the defending conference champions a formidable offensive punch.

Jase Whiteman, sr. G, Rockridge: Whiteman came up big for the Rockets during their postseason run, going on to earn unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors with 11 points, 2.5 steals and 2 assists per game. He will be counted on to assume a greater offensive role this upcoming season.

Caleb Naftzger, sr. F, Erie-Prophetstown: Averaged 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals to earn honorable mention All-Three Rivers West honors last year; he is the top returning scorer for the Panthers.

Holland Anderson, jr. G, Sherrard: The second-team All-Three Rivers West pick will look to take on an expanded role for the Tigers after putting up 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season.

Colby Cox, jr. F, Mercer County: A second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference selection last winter, Cox looks to build on a solid season in which he averaged 8.3 points and 6 rebounds per game and take some of the scoring pressure off of Relander.

Mason Heitzler, sr. G, Annawan: The honorable mention All-Lincoln Trail standout is coming off a solid all-around season in which he averaged 8.4 points, 4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Landon Bull, so. F, Rockridge: Averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign, Bull will be looked to even more this winter as he steps into a greater scoring and rebounding role for the Rockets.

