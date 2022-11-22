 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Illinois Area Boys' Basketball: Who to watch in 2022-23

  • 0
123021-qc-spt-warkins boys029.JPG

Fulton's Baylen Damhoff dunks the ball against Riverdale during the championship of the Cliff Warkins Holiday Basketball Classic last December at Erie High School. Damhoff returns after averaging nearly 19 points per game as a sophomore.

 Bobby Metcalf

Teams to watch

Rockridge: Finishing as co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with an 11-1 mark, the Rockets (26-8) used their regular-season success as a springboard to the third state appearance in program history, all coming in the last eight season. Three starters return from a club that took fourth at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign.

Riverdale: The Rams (25-7) were the team that shared the 2021-22 TRAC West crown with Rockridge after splitting two regular-season meetings with the Rockets, but their bid for their first regional title since 2012 was denied with a 58-52 home-court loss to Rockridge in the regional finals. With several senior standouts graduating, the younger Rams look to build on last year's momentum.

Sherrard: The Tigers (8-19, 4-8 TRAC West) could be a potential dark horse as former Orion head coach Alex Johnson takes over on the bench and looks to turn things around at his alma mater.

People are also reading…

Kewanee: Going 11-1 to win the Three Rivers East Division last winter, the Boilermakers (22-10) do have to replace such graduated standouts as Niko Powe, who finished as the Boilers' fifth leading career scorer, but there is still a promising nucleus back that looks to build on last year's title run.

Fulton: Going 29-4, the Steamers set a single-season record for wins and went 12-0 to win the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division in their first year as league members. A 59-56 overtime loss to Freeport Aquin in the 1A Eastland Regional semifinals will give this year's club an even greater incentive.

Mercer County: Finishing 9-2 to tie 1A regional champion United for second place in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Golden Eagles (19-13) return several All-LTC standouts and look poised to challenge reigning conference champion Knoxville in '22-23.

Ridgewood: The Spartans are coming off a 22-12 campaign (6-5 Lincoln Trail Conference) that ended one win short of the co-op's first regional championship. Replacing several graduated standouts and with longtime assistant Brent Vincent taking over as head coach, a younger squad is looking to pick up the torch and build on last year's success.

Wethersfield: After struggling to a 5-24 finish, the Flying Geese look to bounce back and again be a team to contend with in the Lincoln Trail in '22-23 as Tom McGunnigal takes over as head coach.

Players to watch

Baylen Damhoff, jr. F, Fulton: An Illinois Basketball Coaches Association second-team All-State pick in Class 1A as well as a unanimous Northwest Upstate Illini South first-teamer, the 6-foot-6 standout put up 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in '21-22 and will continue to be a force for the Steamers.

Owen Relander, sr. G, Mercer County: A first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference performer with team highs of 17.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals along with 2.4 assists per game, Relander will continue to be the floor leader for a Golden Eagle club looking to contend for a conference title.

Brady Clark, jr. G, Kewanee: The second-team All-Three Rivers East selection is the top returning scorer for the Boilermakers, putting up 15.5 points per game last season to go with 4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals. He also led the club with 52 3-point buckets.

Ethan Price, sr. F, Fulton: Averaged 12 points and 5.7 rebounds to finish second on the Steamer roster in both categories, adding 1.8 steals per game to earn first-team All-NUIC South honors. He looks to team with Damhoff to give the defending conference champions a formidable offensive punch.

Jase Whiteman, sr. G, Rockridge: Whiteman came up big for the Rockets during their postseason run, going on to earn unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors with 11 points, 2.5 steals and 2 assists per game. He will be counted on to assume a greater offensive role this upcoming season.

Caleb Naftzger, sr. F, Erie-Prophetstown: Averaged 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals to earn honorable mention All-Three Rivers West honors last year; he is the top returning scorer for the Panthers.

Holland Anderson, jr. G, Sherrard: The second-team All-Three Rivers West pick will look to take on an expanded role for the Tigers after putting up 9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season.

Colby Cox, jr. F, Mercer County: A second-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference selection last winter, Cox looks to build on a solid season in which he averaged 8.3 points and 6 rebounds per game and take some of the scoring pressure off of Relander.

Mason Heitzler, sr. G, Annawan: The honorable mention All-Lincoln Trail standout is coming off a solid all-around season in which he averaged 8.4 points, 4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Landon Bull, so. F, Rockridge: Averaging 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign, Bull will be looked to even more this winter as he steps into a greater scoring and rebounding role for the Rockets.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rockets ready for more following last year's Final Four run

Rockets ready for more following last year's Final Four run

Coming off a 26-8 season capped with a fourth-place finish at the IHSA Class 2A state tournament in Champaign, the Rockridge High School boys' basketball team returns three of last year's starters and looks primed for another run, but for now is focusing on short-term goals in 2022-23 before looking ahead.

Watch Now: Related Video

Long form: Dancers begin charting path to Paris Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News