Illinois area boys: Panthers begin to click, in hunt for TRAC East Division title

After the rocky waters of a 1-2 start to its season, it has been relatively smooth sailing for the Erie-Prophetstown boys' basketball squad.

Winners of six games in a row, the Panthers go into the final week of a shortened regular season looking to take their shot at a conference championship.

Erie-Prophetstown (7-2) sports a 5-1 record in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division, which has it tied for second place with Kewanee (5-1, 5-1 TRAC East). Both teams are currently a half-game behind Princeton (5-3, 5-0).

In fact, E-P's lost loss came on Feb. 19, a 53-39 home-court setback to a Boilermaker squad the Panthers had topped 51-44 three nights prior to that. Along with a 53-31 Three Rivers crossover setback to Fulton, those are the only blemishes on E-P's ledger.

"We're kind of starting to play together and figure it out a bit," Erie-Prophetstown coach Ryan Winckler said. "It took us about a week and a half before the things we had been talking about started to click.

"We had a tough loss to Fulton to start, then we were 1-2 after we lost to Kewanee and were wondering what kind of team we could be. Now, I'm excited about where we're going."