ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Inspired Rice finds consistency in basketball game

When Jordan Rice laced up the sneakers, Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel wasn't always sure what he was going to get from his point guard the first two years he played varsity ball.

“He always had the tendency to turn it on against a higher level of competition, which is nice, but other times not good,” Sigel said. “We've seen a more consistent level of play out of him this year. He's bringing it more often.”

This week's Illinois Pacesetter admits a couple of reasons for the different approach to the game he loves and hopes is part of his future.

“I just come out every game with something to prove,” the 5-foot-10 Rice said. “There's a lot of players who think they are the best right now. I'm one of those players and I feel like I have to show that. Because of my size, I feel like I have to show that every game, which is why I try to pack my stats every game.”

Already having his college plans inked — Rice has a full-ride scholarship to play at NCAA Division II Illinois-Springfield — you wouldn't think that there's much left to prove for his senior year.

But there is.

And it's personal.

And it's motivating.