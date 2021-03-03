ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Inspired Rice finds consistency in basketball game

When Jordan Rice laced up the sneakers, Rock Island boys basketball coach Thom Sigel wasn't always sure what he was going to get from his point guard the first two years he played varsity ball.
“He always had the tendency to turn it on against a higher level of competition, which is nice, but other times not good,” Sigel said. “We've seen a more consistent level of play out of him this year. He's bringing it more often.”
This week's Illinois Pacesetter admits a couple of reasons for the different approach to the game he loves and hopes is part of his future.
“I just come out every game with something to prove,” the 5-foot-10 Rice said. “There's a lot of players who think they are the best right now. I'm one of those players and I feel like I have to show that. Because of my size, I feel like I have to show that every game, which is why I try to pack my stats every game.”
Already having his college plans inked — Rice has a full-ride scholarship to play at NCAA Division II Illinois-Springfield — you wouldn't think that there's much left to prove for his senior year.
But there is.
And it's personal.
And it's motivating.
“Not just my college, but to all the other colleges,” he said of wanting to impress with his play. “I was looked over a lot throughout the whole recruiting process by other colleges because of my size. I don't doubt my commitment or anything and I wouldn't even change schools I'm going to or anything. I just want other schools to see what they could have had.”
Some smaller Division I schools were looking. So were some state schools, including Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, he said. Sigel said that the coronavirus pandemic played a part in that as some programs didn't have as many roster spots to fill with players essentially getting a free year of eligibility and this senior class caught in the numbers game that situation created.
Rice's level of play shows in his stats.
Before Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference tilt at United Township, the senior led the 9-2 Rocks in scoring (16.7), assists (47) and steals (20). He is second in defensive deflections (14) and third in rebounding (36) despite usually being one of the smaller players on the floor.
Another source of inspiration and motivation comes from his dad, Keith.
Jordan, who is named after basketball icon Michael Jordan, admits that he enjoys many of the talks he and his dad have.
“Sometimes they are really beneficial," he said of the chats that incorporate basketball as much as life. “… They are good bonding times between father and son.”
And sometimes, they can be just a burr under the saddle of a teenager not always intent on listening to an elder.
“My dad talks to me about that how I often show spurts of what I can do on the court rather than show up every single game,” Jordan said. “Getting lectures from him after every single game makes me want to come out every game and give it my best. … I get tired of the lectures sometimes and I just want to show him I can do it.”
Which is what the two-sport standout is doing very well this year.
With an eye on a basketball future after college, Rice hedges on continuing his soccer career after high school, despite being a natural on the soccer field as well.
He says that he hasn't talked to coaches about doubling up at UI-Springfield, but hasn't “totally given up on the idea” of playing both.
He understands the time commitment involved and realizes there are still things to add to his basketball repertoire in order to be an impact player at the next level.
The two biggest focuses, he said, are his strength to be “able to play against 7-footers” and his leadership skills.
The latter might be the most difficult of those tasks.
“That's something I definitely had to work for,” he said of commanding the leadership role. “The reason I say that, growing up I was always soft-spoken and never really said anything unless I had to. Even when it comes to family, they all know I never really talk much. I could say that I used to be really shy.”
So far in this unusual season, it has been tough to tell that because Rice has been bringing it every game.