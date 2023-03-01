FULTON — Its 2021-22 debut season in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference was a major success for the Fulton High School boys' basketball squad and for standout forward Baylen Damhoff.

With the then-sophomore averaging 18.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game to earn unanimous first-team NUIC South honors, the Steamers followed the path Damhoff blazed to win a league title as first-year members.

However, only one thing was missing — a piece of postseason hardware. Entering the IHSA Class 1A regionals with a 28-2 record and lofty expectations, Fulton won its playoff opener but saw its hopes dashed with a 59-56 overtime loss to Freeport Aquin in the semifinals.

The loss has given the Steamers — and especially their 6-foot-6 junior post stalwart — the fuel for this season's drive to the 1A sectional finals.

In three home-court regional wins last week, this week's Illinois Pacesetter tallied 60 points, capped with a 28-point performance as Fulton rallied from eight down to top East Dubuque 48-42 and win its first regional title since 2020.

"That entire game was tough," Damhoff said. "We were down until the fourth quarter, so to come away with the win, it was pretty emotional. It felt great doing it at home, having everyone there supporting us. That was probably the fullest I've seen our gym for one of our games."

All throughout a regular-season run that saw the Steamers repeat as NUIC South champions and through last week's regional tournament homestand, memories of last year's early exit stayed in the minds of Damhoff and his teammates.

"I would say last year has motivated us a lot," Damhoff said. "We really expected to go deep in the playoffs, and I got my hopes up a lot. That loss (to Aquin) brought reality to me. I always think during games that we can never get that game back.

"We came into this year pretty confident, but we knew we had to play more seriously and that we couldn't take anybody lightly."

An Illinois Basketball Coaches Association second-team all-state pick last season, Damhoff is averaging close to a double-double with 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds to go with nearly two blocked shots per game. Earlier this season, he scored his 1,000th career point.

In addition to his basketball success, Damhoff also has been a key part of Fulton's back-to-back 1A quarterfinal football teams of 2021 and '22 as the squad's top receiving threat.

"As good as Baylen was last year, he's made jumps in so many parts of his game," Fulton coach R.J. Coffey said. "The last two months in particular, he's been really good for us in doing everything, obviously with his scoring, but with rebounding, blocking shots and anchoring our defense.

"Teams will send two or three guys after him, but he still finds ways to score. Despite what defenses have tried to do, he's still been successful."

For his part, Damhoff came into his junior season looking to develop his all-around game, in particular his outside shooting and free-throw accuracy.

"Being down low, getting fouled and then missing free throws, it gets frustrating," he said. "Working on my 3-point shooting, I want to become more of an all-around scorer. If I drive inside and can't get by them, I can step back and shoot the 3."

Building on the momentum of last week's regional championship run, Fulton is in the Sweet 16 after besting Pecatonica 62-51 this past Tuesday at the Eastland Sectional in Lanark.

Led by Damhoff's 20 points, the Steamers (26-9) are one win away from their first sectional title in 50 years. That 1973 sectional-title squad advanced to the Class A state quarterfinals, and Damhoff and his teammates hope to commemorate the occasion accordingly.

"We knew what we had and what we were all capable of this season, and we expected to go farther than we did last year," he said. "Right now, I feel like we've got a lot of momentum."