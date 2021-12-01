ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Lewis emerges as leader of Geneseo basketball

GENESEO — Bristol Lewis stood at the free throw line with Geneseo trailing Kewanee 59-57 with 2.3 seconds left on Nov 22.
The 16-year-old junior guard had more than just the knee-buckling pressure of a crowded gym analyzing his every move to see if he would miss the game-tying shots. He was also facing his late uncle’s former team.
Lewis’ uncle and former Kewanee coach, Shaune Lewis, passed away suddenly last July. It was the first time the two teams had met since.
However, the family ties on the court still remained. Two of Lewis’ cousins, Brendon and Blaise Lewis, suited up for the Boilermakers in the season-opening showdown.
Following the game, an emotional Lewis said he was only thinking about his uncle during one of the most intense moments of his young basketball career.
And it worked. Lewis made both, calmly and without any outward display of emotion, to send the game into overtime.
He scored eight more in the extra period to cap off a 40-point performance in Geneseo’s 72-69 thrilling victory. It was a game that he had looked forward too for a long time, and he didn’t disappoint. Even if his memory of that night is a little fuzzy.
“Honestly, I don’t remember much because I was locked in,” said Lewis, this week's Illinois Pacesetter. “One thing I remember after those free throws was in overtime when one of my teammates whispered to me and goes ‘Bro, you have 40 points.’ I had no idea.”
Dropping 40 points in any game has its advantages, but doing so against your cousins a few days before Thanksgiving gave Lewis the upper hand at the family dinner table.
“Thanksgiving was pretty fun, I’m not going to lie,” Lewis said. “I got to joke with them a little bit about getting the last laugh. We have always joked about playing each other.
“My cousins are not like average cousins. I see them once or twice a week where other people see their cousins like a couple times a year. So they’re more like brothers to me. We used to go to the YMCA and play basketball every day.”
Lewis’ mother, Mackenzee, also played basketball at Black Hawk College. The family ties to the sport have definitely helped Lewis become the star player at Geneseo, but Lewis credits Isaiah Rivera, former Maple Leaf and current Colorado State player, as one of the biggest reasons why he is so successful.
“I used to work out with Isaiah all the time and he just taught me, not even basketball wise but also life wise, to be a leader,” Lewis said. “He basically had the same role that I’m stepping into now."
Lewis was thrown into the starting lineup as a 14-year-old freshman, but quickly learned he belonged on the court, despite facing athletes three or four years his age.
“When I eventually made the starting lineup my freshman year, I still didn’t really know how good I was," Lewis said. "During that year I realized I’m a lot younger than these guys, but I can still compete. I can still play. And then when he graduated, I realized during my sophomore year that I was the best player on the team and kind of had to be the leader.”
Such a young leader is rare on high school teams, but Geneseo coach Brad Storm says Lewis embraced it and has only gotten better each year — with still a little under half his high school career to go.
"We didn't realize (back then) that he had the knack for finding a way to get through the defense and finish at the rim," Storm said. "You know, he was kind of a skinny kid back then and he was still able to find ways to finish against varsity competition. That was kind of a surprise for us."
Lewis has always been one of the best perimeter shooters in the program. It is what earned him a spot on varsity as a freshman, but what Storm has seen out of him in the past few months has impressed him the most.
“I’d say this past offseason was a big growth for him in terms of basketball skills,” Storm said. “Over the past couple of years we’ve seen him grow mentally. We have watched him become the leader of this team and he’s the one responsible for his own growth and success. I think this past year he has fully committed to basketball. That’s helped him.”
The results of Lewis’ hard work have paid off.
After spending time playing for Mid-Pro Academy West in the offseason, Lewis has led the team in points in all five games to begin Geneseo’s season. He’s also finished first or second in rebounds in each game. Geneseo concluded its home tournament with a 2-2 record before dropping a game to Macomb, but Lewis still had a team-high 16 points and eight boards.
The 6-foot-2 guard has averaged more than 20 points a game so far this season.
“To have the success we have had so far, we couldn’t have done it without what he’s done,” Storm said. “No question. But I think what I really liked about the tournament is that as a team, we got better each game.”
And that’s an impressive feat considering the circumstances the Maple Leafs find themselves in. There are just 24 players in the entire program — 11 freshman, no sophomores, seven juniors and seven seniors. Lewis’ leadership will mean even more this season as Geneseo navigates a tough conference slate while hoping to add a few more bodies for next season.
“I have played with a bunch of these guys since I was little so it helps a lot that the chemistry is there," he said. "That’s a big part of it. We all bond together very well and that helps us compete. And I know I can be better at being a leader."
There is still a long time to go until Lewis decides his basketball future, but he says he has already heard from colleges about playing at the next level. And he is determined to do whatever it takes to make that dream a reality.
"I've always been taught that my ceiling will be raised as far as I want to raise it," Lewis said. "I'm going to do as much as I can to be better.