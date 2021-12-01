ILLINOIS PACESETTER: Lewis emerges as leader of Geneseo basketball

Dropping 40 points in any game has its advantages, but doing so against your cousins a few days before Thanksgiving gave Lewis the upper hand at the family dinner table.

“Thanksgiving was pretty fun, I’m not going to lie,” Lewis said. “I got to joke with them a little bit about getting the last laugh. We have always joked about playing each other.

“My cousins are not like average cousins. I see them once or twice a week where other people see their cousins like a couple times a year. So they’re more like brothers to me. We used to go to the YMCA and play basketball every day.”

Lewis’ mother, Mackenzee, also played basketball at Black Hawk College. The family ties to the sport have definitely helped Lewis become the star player at Geneseo, but Lewis credits Isaiah Rivera, former Maple Leaf and current Colorado State player, as one of the biggest reasons why he is so successful.

“I used to work out with Isaiah all the time and he just taught me, not even basketball wise but also life wise, to be a leader,” Lewis said. “He basically had the same role that I’m stepping into now."

Lewis was thrown into the starting lineup as a 14-year-old freshman, but quickly learned he belonged on the court, despite facing athletes three or four years his age.