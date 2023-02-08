ALEDO — A three-sport standout at Mercer County, Owen Relander is well aware of how most people identify his school with its football program first and foremost.

But in terms of basketball, the 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward is more than doing his part to put that sport on the map.

This week's Illinois Pacesetter has helped the Golden Eagles (21-7) to a share of first place with Stark County in the Lincoln Trail Conference's regular-season race, with both teams sitting at 7-1 after wins this past Tuesday.

This past weekend, Relander also helped lead Mercer County to a first-place finish at the LTC Tournament, the first for the Golden Eagles since their debut season of 2009-10.

"I've always known that Mercer County hasn't really been known for basketball, that it's considered more of a football school," he said. "It's nice to bring this (the LTC tourney title) home."

In four tournament games, Relander put up 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and three assists per game, with a high of 21 points coming in the Eagles' 61-39 semifinal win over Knoxville. He led MerCo with 14 points in its 65-43 title-game win over ROWVA-Williamsfield last Saturday.

"I think coming into the tournament, all of us were feeling real good ever since we took a bad loss to Stark County," he said, referring to 55-45 loss to the Rebels on Jan. 6 that resulted in the current tie atop the LTC standings. MerCo is currently on a 10-game winning streak.

"Ever since that game, everyone's been playing good and doing a good job of setting the tone and stop messing around. That loss opened up a lot of eyes. We've had a lot of kids coming off the bench to step up and play huge roles. All of us have more of a drive to do something."

Relander has been a big part of that drive since his freshman year, when he was brought up to the varsity early in that season and found himself inserted into the starting lineup at the midway point, a place he has remained ever since.

As it happened, that 2019-20 campaign was also the first for MerCo head coach Tim Sedam, who has followed Relander's progress from year to year.

"The program's kind of been built with him," Sedam said. "My first year, we had three seniors, including Trey Essig; Trey and Owen played really well together. We were low on juniors and seniors, so Owen played as much out of necessity more than anything. Stepping in as a freshman, he gained crucial experience."

Currently averaging 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game, Relander is equally adept at handling the ball and working in the paint.

"He's definitely someone we expect to both manage the ball and post up," Sedam said. "He can score at a high level, and right now he's making more solid basketball plays and getting a lot more assists."

For his part, Relander feels that playing at such a high level for close to four years now has helped him to grow and develop into the role of being a team leader.

"I think I've done a pretty good job when it comes to leadership, being that guy that comes in, works hard and helps the younger guys," he said. "When I got pulled up at the beginning of my freshman year, that experience made a big difference. The game is so much faster paced on the varsity level.

"Getting the feel for it, and doing it for nearly four years now, I feel like that's given me a bit of an advantage.

In addition to basketball, Relander has enjoyed individual and team success with the Mercer County football and baseball programs, and he is relishing his current success with the Golden Eagle cagers.

In fact, last weekend's LTC tournament title run has him thinking even bigger, specifically in terms of helping MerCo bring home its first regional basketball championship.

"It's be awesome for us to get the first one," Relander said. "That's definitely one of my goals, and something I want to leave behind. I think if we keep playing the way we are and keep doing the small stuff to help us be even better, we can go far in the postseason."