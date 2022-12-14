Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Freeman has tools for 'unlimited' future

Owen Freeman was seven years old when he accomplished something the rest of his classmates could only dream.

It was probably an indicator that he may have the tools to succeed in basketball, too.

“In second grade I was taller than my teacher,” Freeman said. “I’ve just been huge compared to everyone else, I mean, head and shoulders above my classmates.”

This week’s Illinois Pacesetter has continued to grow, and now sits at 6-foot-11.

The Moline power forward is averaging 20 points per game in Moline’s 6-1 start to the season. Freeman also led the charge in three Western Big 6 Conference victories, all of which ended with a running clock, by shooting 29 of 32 (91%) from the floor.

The 2021 AP all-state member has simply been unstoppable.

“It’s been really impressive,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “He’s been doing it in more than just one game. He’s got really good skills. He’s got a great feel around the basket, but maybe more importantly, he’s got great hands. He catches the ball and when he’s double-teamed, he’s so unselfish at passing it. I think that just encourages his teammates to throw it to him more.”

Freeman has been drawing passes from his teammates for years, so that’s nothing new. He was tall at a young age, but he was also dominant on the court.

The senior Maroon has played significant varsity minutes since he was a freshman at Bradley-Bourbonnais, but he’s been a matchup nightmare for much longer before that.

“I started playing basketball when I was like three, just with a mini hoop,” Freeman said. “I realized I was pretty decent. When I was in seventh grade, I was playing up with the eighth graders and I was putting up like 20 (points) a game.

“That’s when I was kind of like, ‘Hey, this may be a future for me.’”

And so far, Freeman said it’s been everything he’s dreamed about. He committed to the University of Iowa in October 2021 after also gaining offers from schools such as Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, Purdue, Ohio State, Butler, Wake Forest and Wisconsin.

Freeman and his family made the move to Moline his senior season to be closer to Iowa City, not only so his parents could make the trip to watch him play with the Hawkeyes, but also to watch his brother Braden, who is a 6-6 sophomore at Moline.

It also helped that Freeman is close with Brock Harding, who also has signed to play with the Hawkeyes next season. The pair had played together in AAU for years, but now the connection has really come together as high school teammates inside Wharton Field House.

“Brock and I have been able to work together since the jump in AAU,” Freeman said. “He was throwing lobs at me, lobs on the first day of practice. We clicked right away.

“We’ve been able to show little glimpses here and there of what we’re capable of, but I don’t feel like we’ve reached our ceiling.”

Their styles of play also match.

Moline blitzes its opponents and has scored an average of 82 points in the six contests with Freeman on the floor. He had 23 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Rock Island. He had 23 points against Galesburg and shot 11 for 11 from the floor.

“(Freeman) runs like a deer,” Taylor said. “He helps us run even more by being such an outstanding rebounder, which allows us to run our style a little easier. But then he also runs the court unbelievably well.”

Freeman had a history with Harding, but Freeman has turned into one of the leaders of a talented Moline squad despite being introduced less than six months ago. Coach Taylor said that speaks a lot to his character.

“He’s obviously a great player, but he’s just a great person,” Taylor said. “He does so well in the school and community. He fits in so easily. Plus, he’s unselfish on the court. He doesn’t care about individual things, but the team. That’s an easy person to like when playing basketball with them.”

Most people know Freeman from his achievements on the court, but he also has a lot of interests off of the hardwood.

While at Iowa, he wants to major in veterinary medicine because of his love for animals. He’s also very talkative about his Christian belief in postgame interviews.

But many people may not know that he likes to draw.

“I’ve drawn animals, famous people and basketball players,” Freeman said. “My favorite drawing I’ve ever had is of Dennis Rodman, where he is jumping straight up.”

Whatever future career Freeman dives into, he still feels like basketball is his best bet. And he believes he’s only getting better.

“Sophomore year is when my game really started to take off,” Freeman said. “Ever since then I’ve just been working on my craft and have gotten better.

"I feel like this year is probably the best I’ve ever been. But I still have a lot of strides to make.”

Freeman’s ability has jumped Moline to No. 2 in Class 4A in the latest Associated Press state rankings, which solidified the high expectations that many have around the state regarding the Maroons.

It’s talk that has reached the ears of those at Moline.

“It puts pressure on us, but once we step on the court we’re locked into each other and don’t feed into outside noise,” Freeman said. “It’s all about business and making sure we get it done at that point.

“We have high expectations for ourselves. We feel like we’re the number one team in the state and we want to win a state championship in Champaign. That’s our goal. We try to hold ourselves to that every day."

But however his high school basketball career ends, those around him are just as excited about what lies ahead. And many believe it could be something special.

“His future is unlimited,” Taylor said. “He continues to get stronger and even more skilled. There’s not many 6-11 guys that run like him or are skilled like him. He won’t set limits on himself, and I just think he can go a long way with his love for the game and work ethic. He’s going to Iowa to play, not to just join the team. He’s going to be a significant player.

“I’m anxious to watch this season unfold obviously, but I’m also anxious to keep on watching him to see what he accomplishes in the future.”