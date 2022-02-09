Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Harding uses intense training regimen to improve game

Brock Harding isn’t afraid of the big moments.

In fact, the Moline High School junior guard thrives in them.

Harding dropped 26 points on the road at Rock Island, which he says is his favorite game so far of his basketball career, before following that with a 30 piece against Western Big 6 Conference leader Quincy - all in the past two weeks.

Both performances aided Moline to victories and kept the Maroons in contention for a share of the conference title.

So, should anyone be surprised at what this week’s Illinois Pacesetter has been able to do on the court in the highest pressure situations of the regular season?

“No, honestly,” said Jordan Delp, who trains Harding and runs the Pure Sweat Basketball program in Moline. “I know the type of player he is and the type of work he puts in. I know the preparation he puts in when no one else is around.”

Delp started training Harding when he was in fourth grade, but began inviting Harding to the next level sessions - practices with professional and college players - in the summer of Harding’s eighth-grade year. The practices were early, and Harding thought he took the game serious at the time, but his mindset changed after seeing what it takes to get to the next level.

“I was walking in there tired, I mean, I wanted to go back to sleep but all those dudes were up and ready to go, excited to get better,” Harding said. “So that’s when I started thinking, alright, I have to do something that nobody else is doing. That’s when I started getting shots up before school.”

Every day now at 6 a.m., you can find Harding shooting baskets in an empty Wharton Field House. The number reaches around 500 or 600 before Harding stops to get ready for classes. It’s become a critical part of his daily routine and training regimen.

“When you’re in the gym by yourself, you realize that you’re not competing against anybody else right now,” Harding said. “It’s me versus me. When I’m working out, I’m thinking how this is getting me better than this or that person. I just want to be better than what I was the last time I went to the gym. I want to make more shots than I did last time.”

The motivation Harding has as a junior in high school to get better at his craft is admirable. There simply aren’t many like him, and that’s why Harding is being recruited by a number of Division I schools such as Colorado State, Appalachian State, Bradley and Illinois State, so early in his high school career.

“He prioritizes his family, his faith and takes care of business in the classroom, but all the rest of his time is spent trying to maximize what he can do to get better at the sport,” Delp said. “Whether that’s getting up at the crack of dawn, going to the weight room, how he eats or how much water he drinks. He clearly sacrifices a social life, which is very difficult for a kid at that age. That sets him apart. He knows how to choose discipline over convenience or distractions better than the vast majority of us.”

And it’s translated on the court. The stats are what you would expect – impressive. In conference play, Harding averages 20 points and 4.5 assists per game. He has also made 31 shots from beyond the arc. All three stats rank inside the top three in the WB6. And that’s without mentioning his defense, which causes opposing teams just as many fits.

“He’s not just a marksman or a passer, he’s a complete basketball player,” Moline coach Sean Taylor said. “And he is a leader. Not only with this team, but with his peers and in school. He is a leader in all areas.”

When talking to Harding, leadership qualities stand out immediately. During the game, he stays calm and directs his team on the court. After the game, he is quick to dismiss his achievements and credit his teammates. They are characteristics Harding has learned from his family since a young age.

Harding’s grandpa, Jim Murphy — one of the best baseball coaches in the Q-C area — used to referee in the Big 10 Conference. His dad, Scott Harding, played basketball and has coached both baseball and basketball. Brock’s older brother, Brody Harding, played basketball and baseball at Moline before continuing his baseball career at the University of Illinois. Those people have shaped the type of person and athlete Harding is.

“The people I have around my circle have always kept me in check,” Harding said. “If I have a good game, my dad and mom are the first people to tell me to get ready for the next game. Or if I have a bad game, they're also the people that are there telling me that there’s always a next game, and to move on to that. They're always just making sure that I'm on to the next thing. I'm not really worried about what I've done in the past because that truly doesn't really mean anything anymore.”

The one that has grown close to Brock over the recent years is his older brother, Brody.

“Growing up, we used to fight all the time like all brothers,” Harding said. “And then we hit a point where we started to respect each other a little bit more. Probably a little bit after quarantine because during it we wanted to kill each other,” Harding said jokingly. “He watches every game, still, while he’s at Illinois. That’s just not something very many siblings will do for you. And just like my dad, he is my biggest critic. He knows how I can improve. There’s not very many people that know basketball more than him, he’s one of the better basketball minds I know.”

Brock, who is four years younger than Brody, grew up watching his brother and Deonte Billups – Moline’s all-time leading scorer with 1,676 points – earn Moline regional titles and conferences championships. Harding, who surpassed 1,000 points earlier this season, is rapidly closing in on the scoring record, but team accomplishments are more important for the junior guard.

Moline began the season with three losses before the turn of the calendar, which Harding admitted was a wakeup call to many on the team. But the Maroons have rattled off 16 straight wins to improve to 22-3 on the year. And with a little help, the Western Big 6 title is still in reach.

“I just want to try and hang some banners up like my brother,” Harding said.

And those around him think he can. After all, he’s been working for this for over half his life.

“There is no such thing as overnight success, people have to realize this has been an ongoing process,” Delp said. “This didn’t just start because he started doing 6 a.m. workouts in August. It started because he’s been committed to it and he loves it. He feels fulfilled from it and it brings him joy. It’s hard to believe because of how young he is, but he’s been doing this type of stuff for a decade.

“Every day, he’s become more committed. That kid has been religiously working on his game and his mental toughness for a decade. That’s why he is where he is.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.