Illinois Pacesetter: Nimmers finds inspiration and success from family

Amarion Nimmers already has made a name for himself as one of the best high school basketball players in the Quad-Cities, but he isn’t playing for himself.
He is playing for his mom.
“I started taking this game very seriously when my mom (Onady Sysompheng) passed away going into my freshman year,” Nimmers said. “It hurts me that my mom doesn’t get to see me play. That’s why I try to make my name stay at this school. I want to show all the hard work I put in that my mom didn’t get to see once I reached high school.
“I play by my mom’s name. That’s why I am so locked in on the court and take every game so seriously.”
Not only has Nimmers exceeded any expectations that could have come his way this season, but this week’s Illinois Pacesetter has also broken long-standing records.
There’s an argument to be made that Nimmers has been the best player in the Western Big 6 this season, and nothing proves that more than the senior guard’s 45-point performance against Dubuque Hempstead on Saturday.
It broke the previous record of 43 points that was set 40 years ago in 1981 by Mike Reid and tied in 2004 by DeAndre Randolph. It also solidified a 3-0 week for the Rocks in which Nimmers averaged 30.3 points with wins over UT and Moline as well.
“It’s a testament to his hard work,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “He didn’t just stumble into this. He’s put a lot of time in perfecting his craft and taking it seriously.
“He is just so consistent. He shows up every day and leads by example. He’s not the most vocal guy. He won’t be the guy that’s barking at you, but he will show up every day, play hard and give maximum effort. And I think that’s the best way to lead. A lot of guys give words, but there’s no action behind it. He gives us action.”
Polite’s comments aren’t something you can understand unless you watch and speak with Nimmers directly.
While sitting in the locker room Tuesday talking about breaking one of the most impressive individual records in school history, Nimmers had a thoughtful and humble response. He said his friends at school now call him “Mr. 45” but Nimmers himself didn’t celebrate too much.
“My dad was kind of like, ‘Why don’t you seem too happy with it? And I was like, ‘I don’t know,’” Nimmers said. “I am really happy with it, but I know we can do more. We score a lot of points, but it’s not just coming from one person. Even on that night Baker (Beal) had 16 and Marieon (Anderson) had 15. It’s not a one-man show here.”
Rock Island has a talented roster, the reason the Rocks are 7-1, but Nimmers has always been one of the better players on any roster he has been on, even if he won’t admit it. He began playing basketball at the age of 3, and was so talented that he wasn’t allowed to steal the ball from other players. And by sixth grade, he fell in love with the sport.
“I would play with my brother (Jamir Price) and dad (LaMonte Nimmers) in the backyard every day,” Nimmers said. “We would get really competitive. I think that’s probably what made me into the player I am today. Having a father and brother that pushed me when I was at a young age. As you can see on the court now, I’m very competitive.”
Nimmers’ brother and father are still huge mentors in his life. He said they both talk to him after each game, giving him support and advice. Nimmers’ father attends every game, something Amarion doesn’t take lightly.
“My mom used to tell me to not take anything for granted,” Nimmers said. “I learned a lot of things from her and it transfers over to everything, not just this sport. It’s transferred over to my classroom work. It’s transferred over to being a good friend, a good brother and good kid. She would tell me to enjoy the moment. She showed me hard work. She took me to every tournament and would travel to my brother and I’s road games. That’s where I learned hard work from.”
Nimmers means it. Polite says he is beyond impressed with Nimmers’ work ethic. After leading the WB6 in scoring last year, there is no doubt he has the ability to do it again.
“He’s the type of kid that has dreams and plans and goals that he wants to accomplish,” Polite said. “He’s a guy that has really put the time in to make sure he is able to get as far as he wants to be. He’s grown up really fast and right in front of our eyes. When I came in, I knew he was an unbelievable talent. There was some things he needed to do to become a leader, a veteran, and he has done all those things.”
And colleges are noticing. Nimmers says his recruitment has been heating up and he has heard from about a dozen Division I programs. Polite believes he can not only play basketball at the next level, but excel at it.
“His ceiling is as high as he wants it to be,” Polite said. “I’ve seen a lot of players in my day at all different levels and you know, he ranks up there. He’s a guy with unbelievable talent. He just needs to make some decisions about what he wants, and then he will take off from there. I believe that, I really do. His future is only brightening in basketball.”
But before Nimmers can head off, he wants to check off a few goals at the high school level. Rock Island is tied with Quincy as the only undefeated team in conference play, but bigger goals like a regional or sectional title, or the unspoken state title, remain.
"We talk about winning every single game day, we truly do," Nimmers said. "Every single game, including the playoffs, if we just keep putting our mind to it and keep playing as a team, we can do anything.
"Like I said, this team isn't going to be a one-man show. We're going to win games by being a team. We can't care about our stats or each other's stats, and we don't. That's why I think we will accomplish our goal."