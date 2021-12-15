Illinois Pacesetter: Nimmers finds inspiration and success from family

Nimmers means it. Polite says he is beyond impressed with Nimmers’ work ethic. After leading the WB6 in scoring last year, there is no doubt he has the ability to do it again.

“He’s the type of kid that has dreams and plans and goals that he wants to accomplish,” Polite said. “He’s a guy that has really put the time in to make sure he is able to get as far as he wants to be. He’s grown up really fast and right in front of our eyes. When I came in, I knew he was an unbelievable talent. There was some things he needed to do to become a leader, a veteran, and he has done all those things.”

And colleges are noticing. Nimmers says his recruitment has been heating up and he has heard from about a dozen Division I programs. Polite believes he can not only play basketball at the next level, but excel at it.

“His ceiling is as high as he wants it to be,” Polite said. “I’ve seen a lot of players in my day at all different levels and you know, he ranks up there. He’s a guy with unbelievable talent. He just needs to make some decisions about what he wants, and then he will take off from there. I believe that, I really do. His future is only brightening in basketball.”