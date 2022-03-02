Illinois Pacesetter: Rockets' Henry enjoying final postseason run

EDGINGTON — Two years ago, Nate Henry played a large role in the Rockridge High School boys' basketball team's return to postseason prominence.

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 23 points and nine rebounds in his second season as a varsity starter to help the Rockets capture their first regional hardware since 2016.

So when the 2021 postseason became a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry was bound and determined to make the most of his final season of high school hoops.

"Having last year taken away has driven all of us harder," he said. "We all wanted to leave it all out on the floor, and make sure we got another regional title."

Fueled by two strong performances from this week's Illinois Pacesetter, Rockridge topped two of its rivals from the Three Rivers Conference's West Division at the IHSA Class 2A Riverdale Regional to repeat as regional champions.

"It was something we expected to have, but it's definitely special, amazing, to bring that hardware home," said Henry. "Now, we want more. We're hoping to bring more hardware home."

In the Rockets' 58-52 win over fellow TRAC West co-champion Riverdale in last Friday's title showdown, Henry hit 7 of 12 shots to tally 18 points and snared a game-high 13 rebounds to complete his double-double.

Two nights before, he went 9 of 15 from the floor to record 20 points along with eight rebounds in a 56-38 semifinal win over Erie-Prophetstown.

"I think Nate losing last year has magnified the level of seriousness this season holds, with this being his senior year on top of that," Rockridge coach Andy Saey said. "Nate has had a great career here, and us not going on a deep postseason run doesn't take away from what he's done for us.

"At the same time, it's every kid's dream to go on a deep postseason run and represent their community, and Nate's done a good job of doing what we've asked of him."

Averaging 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, Henry has raised his game on the defensive end this season, with positive results that include an average of two steals per contest.

"I've always been a decent scorer, but defense is where I need to step up," he said. "I needed to crank it up this year. At this point, it doesn't matter who scores. We just want to win, no matter what."

Winning is something Henry and the Rockets have grown accustomed to.

Last Friday's regional-title game win was the 12th in a row for the Rockets since a 48-39 loss to Aurora Waubonsie Valley on Jan. 17 at Moline's Eastbay Shootout.

"That loss was a little bit of a slap in the face. We knew we had to change things, in our practices, our pre-games, and our games," Henry stated. "Looking back, that loss has helped us out a lot. It's gotten us to where we are, and why we've won 12 straight."

Henry's all-around athleticism has helped Rockridge to success on the basketball court and football field. He has scored just over 1,500 points in four years as a varsity basketball starter.

He was also a standout on the football field for Rockridge; he had 728 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last fall and earned Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-State first-team honors.

Now, his focus is all on basketball.

The day before playing for a second consecutive regional championship, Henry took a big step toward his academic and athletic future when he committed to Augustana College to continue his basketball career.

"There's been a lot of stress in choosing colleges," Henry said. "By doing this (committing to Augie), it's helped me to focus even more on the guys here, and appreciating every moment with them. ... It's awesome, but I'm not focusing on (college) anymore until after this season is over.

"Right now, it's purely about the Rockridge Rockets."

