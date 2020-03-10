Illinois Pacesetter: Rocks' Key unlocks new level to his unselfish game

Rock Island senior basketball player Malachi Key typically isn’t worried much about scoring within the offense.
As an athletic, do-it-all piece off the bench, Key’s only focus is helping the team win. Whether that means rebounding, defending, producing a spark of energy or a highlight reel dunk, he’s unselfishly on board.
And if winning means scoring a career high? He can do that, too.
Key’s career-high 18 points helped Rocky beat Ottawa 69-63 last Friday to win the Class 3A LaSalle-Peru Regional title. Key, this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, was 9 of 11 from the field with a game-high eight rebounds.
The 6-foot-5 team captain said mentally he’s in a great place during his final prep postseason run. Recognizing his athleticism is often superior to his opponents’ has also fed into his confidence.
“I’m just having fun now, to be honest,” Key said. “I’ve been working at this for years, I should have confidence in what I do … just going without thinking, and being aggressive, too.”
Rock Island coach Thom Sigel said Key’s confidence has grown the past few weeks to match his energy and athleticism.
His activity on the glass led to a number of putbacks and baskets inside en route to his career scoring day, which was needed against an Ottawa team that led by 11 at halftime and held a six-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
“We’ve been working to get his confidence for a couple of years and to keep playing aggressively and with energy,” Sigel said. “He’s done that. The light bulb came on.”
Part of that revelation meant Key blocking out any outside noise.
“At this point, it’s playoff time,” Key said. “You either go home or win and go forward, so I can’t pay attention to what anybody else has to say. I have to focus on what’s on the court during practice, and what coach is saying. I’ve been letting go of some of the distractions and just focusing.”
You have free articles remaining.
Eye popping numbers or not, Key’s game has a number of strengths that go beyond the highlight reel jams he has collected over the years.
“People see the dunks, but rebounding, (he’s) active defensively, and at Ottawa (Feb. 22) he hit two 3s,” Sigel said. “He’s our leading percentage free throw shooter.”
Key was a starter at the beginning of the season and has fill that role on occasion, but he’s carved out his role coming off the bench again this season.
“He’s been so unselfish and he will do whatever is needed to win,” Sigel said. “He’s been a great teammate.”
Key has led by example with a polite attitude while also being more vocal at times. He was among the players who delivered a pregame sportsmanship intro speech during Western Big 6 Conference play this season. Aspects like that are what made his big performance last Friday especially satisfying for his teammates and spectators alike.
“Being a senior, and being one of the captains for the team, it means a lot to me. I know that my team has faith and trust in me,” Key said. “Being a leader and helping out some of the younger guys … giving them a little heads up or telling them good job or giving a high five, it makes you feel good.”
While he may be considered an effective “role player,” Key has no doubt in his ability to be a scorer if that’s what the team needs. He said going up against the other athletic bigs on the team has also helped his game. Key has had success in the 3-point showdown and posted 14 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Quincy, but his first move is often to pass to a guard or find the hot hand on his team.
“I know I can shoot the ball,” said Key, who had eight points in an 86-57 win over LaSalle-Peru to start the postseason. “It’s all about what I feel will be the right play.”
Key started basketball in fourth grade, but his game has continued to develop. He was the first in his family to play competitively and hopes to find a spot at the next level at a junior college or Division I or II program.
It all comes back to team over self for Key.
“I’m happy to be that spark off the bench if that’s what our team needs to get a win,” said Key. “Whatever I can do to help is perfectly fine with me.”