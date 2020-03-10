Illinois Pacesetter: Rocks' Key unlocks new level to his unselfish game

“Being a senior, and being one of the captains for the team, it means a lot to me. I know that my team has faith and trust in me,” Key said. “Being a leader and helping out some of the younger guys … giving them a little heads up or telling them good job or giving a high five, it makes you feel good.”

While he may be considered an effective “role player,” Key has no doubt in his ability to be a scorer if that’s what the team needs. He said going up against the other athletic bigs on the team has also helped his game. Key has had success in the 3-point showdown and posted 14 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Quincy, but his first move is often to pass to a guard or find the hot hand on his team.

“I know I can shoot the ball,” said Key, who had eight points in an 86-57 win over LaSalle-Peru to start the postseason. “It’s all about what I feel will be the right play.”

Key started basketball in fourth grade, but his game has continued to develop. He was the first in his family to play competitively and hopes to find a spot at the next level at a junior college or Division I or II program.

It all comes back to team over self for Key.