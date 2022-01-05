Illinois Pacesetter: Stone emerges as a leader for resurgent Rams

PORT BYRON — Before the start of his junior year, Brandon Stone decided to transfer from Moline High School to Riverdale.

Stone felt he was in the right place immediately.

"Coming over from Moline, the big thing that helped me adjust was trust," the senior said. "Everyone had so much faith and trust in me, it made it easy. The school, the team and the coaches, they all accepted me."

Once he took the court for Riverdale's basketball team, he showed that he was truly at home.

Following a successful debut season with the Rams, the 6-foot senior guard has expanded his role and become a leader and focal point for one of the area's hottest teams.

At last week's Cliff Warkins Holiday Classic in Erie, this week's Illinois Pacesetter averaged 22.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in four games and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

"Brandon does a good job of recognizing when he needs to take over, but also when to get the basketball to this or that guy," Riverdale coach Alex Kelly said. "The great thing is the way he's getting everyone involved. He looks to do that first before getting his 20 points a game.