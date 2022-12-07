Illinois Pacesetter: Willems has Rams not missing a beat

PORT BYRON -- Called up to the Riverdale boys' basketball varsity ranks last season, Jake Willems got to watch and learn, and on occasion participate.

Fielding a senior-dominated team in 2021-22, the Rams enjoyed one of their finest seasons. They went 25-7 to finish one win short of tying a single-season program record, and they were co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

With the bulk of a roster that reached the IHSA Class 2A regional finals graduating, Willems knew the experience he picked up last winter would be called upon this season, and the 6-foot-3 junior guard has answered the call.

In helping Riverdale to a 6-1 start, this week's Illinois Pacesetter is averaging 25 points per game along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

"We always knew Jake was going to be a scorer," Riverdale head coach Alex Kelly said. "That's always been his role, whether it was in junior high or with the fresh-soph team. We expected that out of him this year, and he's risen to the occasion."

Kelly has also been pleased with how Willems has worked to develop the other facets of his game in addition to his scoring.

"Jake's got a basketball body — when it comes to getting steals and deflections, he's long and lengthy, he's got everything you'd want," he said. "It's been fun to see him flourish in a new spot and a new role.

"He's a kid that's not counting his points, he's willing to push the ball and make the extra pass."

For his part, Willems is quick to credit last year's experience of practicing and playing alongside a veteran crew.

"Even at practice, going up against the older guys, that helped me get better for these next two years," Willems said. "We lost a lot of good seniors, and myself and a lot of younger guys knew we had to step up if we were going to make this a successful year.

"We feel like a lot of teams are going to overlook us now, because of the players we lost. We all know what we're going for and what we're working for this year, and that's a regional title."

Last year's memorable season ended before a packed house on the Rams' home court in the 2A regional title game with a 58-52 loss to fellow TRAC West co-champion Rockridge.

In turn, the Rockets advanced all the way to the IHSA state tournament in Champaign and brought home a fourth-place trophy.

"Coming up short, we were all really bummed out," Willems said. "Those of us coming back know we had to get back to work and make ourselves better. It was hard, especially at home, but we had to move on. We've got this year to come back and prove ourselves again."

The '22-23 campaign saw the Rams essentially picking up where they left off by going 4-0 to take first place at the ROWVA-Williamsfield Thanksgiving Tournament.

That run was highlighted by Willems' 31 points in a 78-75 overtime win against the host R-W Cougars and a 24-point performance in a 76-44 win over reigning 1A regional champion United.

This past Tuesday, Riverdale opened conference play on a high note with a 56-41 victory over Monmouth-Roseville. It only loss came last Friday to a veteran Mercer County club that is off to a 5-1 start.

"Getting Pacesetter is one of my biggest goals," Willems stated. "I love this sport so much, and stuff like this makes all of the work pay off."

At the same time, Willems knows that there is still plenty of basketball to be played, and there will be some downs as well as ups along the way, but the Rams' fast start is definitely cause for optimism.

"We're all young, and we're still learning," he said. "It's still early, and we're going to have some roadblocks, but we're going to get better. We're going to work hard and continue to succeed."