Illinois prep coaches push for winter seasons

Illinois high school basketball coaches believe the sport can be played successfully and safely in the state beginning as scheduled next month.
A survey of 797 boys and girls coaches conducted by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association overwhelmingly concludes that high school coaches believe the mitigation and health guidelines in place are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students participate in basketball activities.
They base those beliefs on how things have gone during the 20 contact days the Illinois High School Association has allowed coaches to have with their teams, both during the summer and in recent weeks during the school year.
The survey showed that 95% of coaches favor starting practices on time on Nov. 16 and believe the state of Illinois should move basketball to a new level in its youth sports guidelines that would allow teams to face outside competition beginning on Nov. 30.
Currently under youth sports guidelines announced earlier this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, basketball is classified as a medium-risk sport that is currently placed at Level 2.
That allows only for practices and scrimmages against teammates.
For competition against outside opponents to occur, the Illinois Department of Public Health would have to move basketball to Level 3 and to date the state has not indicated what metrics would need to be in place for that to happen.
The IBCA is lobbying for that change to take place based on the data collected in its survey.
The survey revealed that 51% of the state’s prep coaches held summer contact days with their teams in July and August.
Of those, 7% reported having at least one player test positive for the coronavirus. During the summer session, 6% of programs reported having one or two cases and 1% reported having between three-to-five individuals impacted.
During the fall contact period, 69% of the state’s coaches have held workouts with their teams.
Of those, 9% have reported known COVID-19 cases. During the fall contact period, 8% reported having one or two players impacted and two coaches (1%) reported having three-to-five players either test positive.
The surveys illustrate that mitigation efforts required by the IHSA and the Department of Health guidelines seem to be working.
Players have been required to wear masks and adhere to social distance standards during the contact days.
The IBCA presented its survey to the IHSA this week and hopes to present it to the Illinois Department of Public Health and Pritzker’s office with an objective of allowing both preseason practices and competition to begin as scheduled.
“It is our strong hope that we’re able to conduct a season safely with the proper protocols in place,’’ the IBCA wrote in summarizing its survey findings.
In addition to the 95% of coaches who believe practices should be allowed to begin on Nov. 16, 81% believe their school districts would allow basketball to start on time while 18% of coaches said they were uncertain if their district would permit practices to start.
Many of the respondents questioning if their district would allow practices coach in the Chicago Public League, which has not allowed its coaches to utilize any contact days with players either in the summer or this fall.
The IBCA concluded that it “supports the efforts of the IHSA to give coaches and players the chance to have a winter sports season this year.’’
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!