Illinois prep coaches push for winter seasons

Illinois high school basketball coaches believe the sport can be played successfully and safely in the state beginning as scheduled next month.

A survey of 797 boys and girls coaches conducted by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association overwhelmingly concludes that high school coaches believe the mitigation and health guidelines in place are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students participate in basketball activities.

They base those beliefs on how things have gone during the 20 contact days the Illinois High School Association has allowed coaches to have with their teams, both during the summer and in recent weeks during the school year.

The survey showed that 95% of coaches favor starting practices on time on Nov. 16 and believe the state of Illinois should move basketball to a new level in its youth sports guidelines that would allow teams to face outside competition beginning on Nov. 30.

Currently under youth sports guidelines announced earlier this year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, basketball is classified as a medium-risk sport that is currently placed at Level 2.

That allows only for practices and scrimmages against teammates.