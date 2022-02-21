Illinois regional boys basketball glance

ILLINOIS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 4A Minooka Regional

Wednesday: No. 2 Moline (26-4) vs. No. 8 Plainfield South (5-23), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Minooka (18-10) vs. No. 6 Yorkville (8-20), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Moline Maroons come into the postseason with 18 wins in their last 19 games, the bulk of which came during a 17-game win streak that helped coach Sean Taylor's club contend for a Western Big 6 Conference title. Finishing 12-2 in the conference, Moline ended up one game behind first-place Quincy. ... The Maroons have not faced any of the other teams here, while the host Indians have two wins against Yorkville and have also beaten Plainfield South once.

Class 4A Normal Community Regional

Wednesday: No. 1 Normal Community (30-1) vs. No. 7 Pekin (7-16), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Bradley-Bourbonnais (22-7) vs. No. 5 United Township (15-15), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The UT Panthers ended an up-and-down regular season on something of an upswing, winning their last two games and three of their last four. In that stretch was a 54-42 win over Class 1A's state-ranked Fulton Steamers and a 63-52 road win at Geneseo in their Western Big 6 Conference finale. ... UT has not faced any of the other teams at this regional.

Class 3A Rock Island Regional

Wednesday: No. 1 Rock Island (19-9) vs. No. 9 Geneseo (10-18), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Ottawa (16-10) vs. No. 6 Dunlap (15-16), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The hosting Rocks finished third in a tightly-contested Western Big 6 Conference race with an 11-3 record. Included among those 11 wins were two victories over the Maple Leafs (89-55 on Dec. 3 and 72-49 on Jan. 21). ... Rocky had lost three of five games coming down the stretch before topping Sterling 71-63 to wrap up Big 6 play.

Class 2A Riverdale Regional

Wednesday: No. 2 Riverdale (24-6) vs. No. 8 Rock Falls (13-17), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Rockridge (21-6) vs. No. 6 Erie-Prophetstown (15-9), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The host Rams and the Rockridge Rockets wound up sharing the Three Rivers West Division title with 11-1 conference records, with Riverdale taking a 61-50 home win on Jan. 4 and Rockridge returning the favor with a 66-52 victory in the Jan. 25 rematch. ... While this is the Rams' first meeting with Rock Falls, the Rockets have played E-P twice, sweeping their TRAC West series by scores of 53-26 and 57-40. ... Rock Falls topped Orion 68-56 in first-round action this past Saturday, with Rockridge rolling past West Carroll 91-14 and E-P dominating Alleman 95-43.

Class 2A Knoxville Regional

Wednesday: No. 1 Farmington (22-7) vs. No. 7 Mercer County (20-12), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Knoxville (26-5) vs. No. 5 Monmouth-Roseville (18-11), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The MerCo Golden Eagles punched their semifinal ticket with a 66-50 win over Canton this past Saturday and will face the Farmers for the first time this season. ... MerCo tied for second place with United in the Lincoln Trail Conference at 9-2, with first-year LTC member Knoxville winning the title at 11-0. ... In addition to topping the Golden Eagles twice, the Blue Bullets scored a 62-58 win over Mon-Rose on Dec. 10. ... The Titans advanced by topping Sherrard 46-40 in the opening round.

Class 2A Hall Regional

Wednesday: No. 2 Kewanee (21-9) vs. No. 8 Chillicothe IVC (7-24), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Princeton (19-9) vs. No. 10 Mendota (8-22), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Kewanee Boilermakers took home the title in the Three Rivers East Division with an 11-1 record, finishing one game ahead of Princeton by virtue of a two-game series sweep (50-40 and 72-67). ... The Boilermakers also have two conference wins over Mendota, as does Princeton. ... Mendota topped another TRAC East club, Bureau Valley, 64-56 this past Saturday, with IVC advancing with a 73-68 win over Spring Valley Hall.

Class 1A Wethersfield Regional

Wednesday: No. 2 United (25-6) vs. No. 9 Stark County (16-15), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Peoria Quest (12-8) vs. No. 5 Ridgewood (21-11), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship game, 7 p.m.

FYI: With their respective first-round wins — United topping Galva 65-27 and Stark County besting ROWVA-Williamsfield 66-57 — the Red Storm and the Rebels meet for the second time in just over a week, with United prevailing 76-60 in Lincoln Trail Conference play on Feb. 15. ... Ridgewood's 57-42 first-round win over Annawan earns the Spartans their first shot at Quest, which advanced by topping Wethersfield 52-43. ... Ridgewood won 20 or more games for just the third time since the co-op began in 2009.

Class 1A Eastland Regional

Wednesday: No. 2 Fulton (29-3) vs. No. 8 Freeport Aquin (15-12), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Lanark Eastland (23-8) vs. No. 5 Sterling Newman (22-9), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 7 p.m.

FYI: The Fulton Steamers dominated Pearl City 62-22 in Saturday's opening round, earning the Northwest Upstate Illini South champions a matchup with another NUIC North club in Aquin. The teams met back on Nov. 30, with Fulton besting the Bulldogs 48-37. ... The Steamers also swept their two conference meetings with Eastland, but have yet to face former Three Rivers Conference rival Newman.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0