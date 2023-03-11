CHAMPAIGN — The clock was on its side.

And Brock Harding, the four-year starting point guard for Moline High School's boys basketball team, started to come to terms with what was about to happen.

His lifelong dream, and the rest of the Maroons' hopes and ambitions from the opening tip of the 2022-23 campaign, came true.

"Everybody told me teams not from Chicago, not from the (suburbs) they don't win," Harding stated. "We came here, we shut all them up. What can they say now?"

For the first time in school history, Illinois Class 4A second-ranked Moline achieved immortality.

Powered by yet another stout performance from their defense and an all-state worthy showing from Harding, the Maroons clocked top-ranked Lisle Benet Academy 59-42 on Saturday night inside the State Farm Center.

"So happy for these guys and the entire team," Moline coach Sean Taylor said. "They had high expectations from day one and they embraced it. Another day, another opportunity, that was our theme and they lived it."

Moline hadn't been to the state semifinals or the state title game since 1951. That team, led by former University of Iowa great Bill Seaberg, came up short against Freeport.

This version of the Maroons, with two Hawkeye signees, was not going to be denied.

"To come out on top, it is amazing," senior center Owen Freeman said.

Moline becomes the second team from the Western Big 6 in the Quad-Cities to win a state title, joining the Rock Island Rocks led by former Stanford star and current NBA G-Leaguer Chasson Randle.

And the entire roster got to play in the history-making contest.

With more than two minutes left, Taylor emptied his bench to give every single one of his players a chance to play in a Big Ten arena.

The schedule that the Maroons had lined up was as brutal as any in the state. They played some of the best teams in the state and the country, including traditional powers Chicago Simeon and Chicago Mt. Carmel.

It was meant to serve a purpose.

Did it work?

"One-hundred percent," Freeman said. "We had one of the toughest schedules in the state."

The script en route to glory was similar.

Throughout the playoffs, Moline hung its hat on defense. And for the second straight third quarter, it was all but perfect.

It limited its semifinal opponent Downers Grove North to five points. It did the same against Lisle Benet Academy.

"It was awesome," Ogburn said. "We were hungry, we played hungrier than they did."

Free throws iced the triumph. Moline was 15-of-16 from the line in the final eight minutes to bring its lead to 20-plus points.

Harding exited with a game-high 28 points on seven made field goals and 11 free throws. He raised his hands to the Moline student section.

His prep career was officially done as a state champion.

"This is not hyperbole, I grew up watching Isaiah Thomas and I thought he was the greatest point guard and I watched Jalen Brunson who I thought is up there in Isaiah's conversation," Taylor said. "I think Brock Harding belongs in that conversation.

"He is the absolute best leader I've ever coached."

When the trophy was in the Maroons' hands, they did their usual end-of-game dance and jumped up and down near center court.

After 38 games of blood, sweat and tears, they made sure to soak it all in.

"It is something special," senior Grant Welch said.

Harding gave Moline an early lead with a similar start from his 21-point performance against Downers Grove North in the semifinals.

He canned his first two 3-point shots as part of an 8-0 flurry that put the Maroons up 12-5 with 2:37 left to go in the opening frame. The University of Iowa recruit tallied nine points in the second quarter.

"Relaxing everybody's nerves," Harding said. "We didn't want to come here just to come here. Once we get up early, we are great with the ball and not turning the ball over."

The Maroons closed the first half on a 9-2 run after Lisle Benet Academy squared the game at 23-23 on a mid-range jumper from Niko Abusara.

Both defenses were swarming early and coupled with unfriendly bounces on the rims, it was low-scoring initially.

Moline has been one of the most aggressive teams on the defensive end, but the Redwings were matching the intensity.

"Just do all the dirty work," Ogburn said.

Lisle Benet Academy got its go-to option going midway in the first frame.

Fagbemi, its point guard, buried a jump shot, converted a 3-point play and knocked down a 3-pointer right before the buzzer to bring the Redwings to within two.

Without leading scorer Brady Kunk available after suffering an injury in Lisle Benet Academy's semifinal victory over New Trier, it had to get others going.

"We had a hard time matching up with them," Redwings coach Gene Heidkamp said. "They controlled it more than it got away from us. Long possessions and very well-executed. Hats off to them."

Andy Nash obliged with nine points in the opening half. Lisle Benet Academy had five turnovers and post Parker Sulaver was called for three fouls through 16 minutes.

The celebration will continue all throughout the night and into Sunday when Moline will make the trek back to the QC with a happy fan base that has followed them all year.

A perfect way to cap a memorable season.

"It is going to be a great feeling," sophomore Trey Taylor said. "I can't wait to get back."

