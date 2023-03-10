CHAMPAIGN — Nineteen field goals were attempted. Nine of them — five in the opening quarter alone — were drained.

That's it.

Those were the final shooting numbers from the field for Moline High School's boys basketball team. It went 13-plus minutes without a field goal during the second half.

"We can play different ways," Maroons coach Sean Taylor said. "They wanted to play half-court and we were committed to playing and guarding half-court. We weren't impatient."

Like it has all season long, the second-ranked team in Illinois Class 4A put together a defense performance to remember.

The Maroons limited Downers Grove North to nearly half of its season-point total and went 29-of-33 from the free throw line as they secured a 50-36 triumph in the state semifinals on Friday night inside the State Farm Center.

"We were locked in from the jump," senior forward Owen Freeman said. "Coach has us shoot six minutes of free throws every practice. It has been great for (us)."

For the first time in 72 years, Moline (34-3) will play for a state championship. It has never won a boys basketball state title, but will have an opportunity against top-ranked Lisle Benet Academy on Saturday night.

Tip is slated for 7:15 p.m.

"We played them in the summer and they hit us in the mouth," Maroons point guard Brock Harding said. "We came off a win against Whitney Young and they took care of business.

"We think about it a little bit."

The expectations were set before the season even tipped off that Moline (34-3) would not only reach the Final Four, but go all the way.

In each victory, each setback and each practice, no one on its roster has shied away or been hesitant to bring that up.

Rather, it has been bullish.

"We want to take care of business, we want to get this done," Freeman said.

When the fourth quarter started, the Maroons were hinging on a five-point lead. Once they were able to get possession, they didn't relinquish it for several minutes.

They played keep-away and melted the clock. When the final timeout on the floor took place with 3:50 left, Downers Grove North (32-4) had just two offensive possessions.

"If you got a guy like Brock, he's going to be able to handle it," Taylor said.

When the Trojans cut it to six on a Jack Stanton 3-pointer, Trey Taylor answered with a layup and Grant Welch split free throws to up the lead back to nine.

Stanton scored twice to make it a seven-point margin, but that was as close as Downers Grove North got the rest of the way. He ended up with a team-best 19 points.

Welch made his last six attempts and Harding was 3-of-4 late to seal the victory. Moline's starting five all made at least three free throws.

"Sometimes, you struggle shooting from the 3-point line," Welch said. "You attack the game in different ways. We won the game from the free throw line."

Out of the halftime locker room, neither side could buy a bucket.

Nine points were scored on a combined 2-of-14 shooting in the third period. The Trojans trailed 30-27 off a mini 5-0 spree, then Freeman turned a steal into a fastbreak dunk to lead 32-27.

He did it donning the No. 40 jersey after his original No. 32 ripped.

"I kind of ripped it," Freeman said.

Coach Taylor called the third quarter defense "beautiful." The Maroons were swarming the perimeter and Jasper Ogburn locked up Stanton, an all-state guard, to no points on just two shots.

Even when the offense wasn't clicking, the defense was.

"I wanted to meet him above the 3-point line, make him go left and make him drive to the whole," Ogburn said. "That was par for the course. We played really good defense today and it paid off."

"We've been really good defensively since we got beat by (Chicago) Mt. Carmel," Coach Taylor added. "Our guys have bought in. It is team defense, but it starts with somebody and it starts with Jasper."

Harding started out hot with three 3s and 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first frame. After struggling to shoot the ball in Monday's super-sectional victory, the University of Iowa recruit was not timid on Friday.

In a future Big Ten arena and the college campus of his older brother, Brody Harding, no less.

"The whole year, I've been telling him we're going to be in Champaign at the end of the season," Harding said. "I can't wait to text him tonight that we're making it to the end."

Freeman added nine points and eight rebounds for Moline. He got DGN's two posts — Jack Reimer and George Wolkow — into early foul trouble. Welch, Trey Taylor and Ogburn all notched at least six points.

"A bunch of teams have thrown different defenses at us, especially in the post," Freeman said. "I was able to establish myself getting them in the air and that really helped us out."

Now, the Maroons get Benet Academy (35-1), which beat New Trier in the other 4A semifinal.

The two have been on a collision course all year and now meet for all the marbles.

"We're going to have to piece together a game plan really quick," Coach Taylor said. "They got the whole package, but we got some guys too."

Moline 50, Downers Grove North 36

MOLINE (34-3) — Brock Harding 5-8 8-9 21, Jasper Ogburn 1-2 4-4 6, Trey Taylor 2-2 3-4 7, Owen Freeman 1-4 7-8 9, Grant Welch 0-3 7-8 7, Braden Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Maddux Dieckman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-19 29-33 50.

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH (32-4) — Jake Reimer 1-2 0-0 3, Owen Thulin 0-4 0-0 0, Max Haack 2-7 0-0 6, Jack Stanton 7-16 2-3 19, Alex Miller 0-2 0-0 0, George Walkow 3-3 0-0 6, Finn Kramper 0-5 2-2 2, Jacob Bozeman 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Thulin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-40 4-5 36.

Moline;17;11;4;18;--;50

Downers Grove North;11;11;5;9;--;36

3-point goals — Moline 3-7 (Harding 3-4, Welch 0-2, O. Freeman 0-1); DGN 6-25 (Stanton 3-10, Haack 2-6, Reimer 1-1, Kramper 0-5, Miller 0-2, O. Thulin 0-1). Rebounds — Moline 23 (O. Freeman 8); DGN 15 (Four with 3). Assists — Moline 3 (Ogburn 2); DGN 6 (Bozeman 2, E. Thulin 2). Steals — Moline 4 (Welch 2); DGN 2 (Stanton 2). Blocks — Moline 6 (O. Freeman 4); DGN 0. Turnovers — Moline 10, DGN 8. Total fouls — Moline 8, DGN 23. Fouled out — DGN (Kramper).