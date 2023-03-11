CHAMPAIGN — The latest and greatest accomplishment by Sean Taylor as coach of the Moline High School boys basketball team is one that will not be forgotten.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer with over 650 victories at five schools guided second-ranked Moline to its first state title in the state’s largest classification in Saturday’s Class 4A championship game — a 59-42 victory over top-ranked Benet Academy.

Moline is just the second Illinois Quad-Cities team to win a state title, joining Rock Island, which won the Class 3A title in 2011.

Former Rocky coach Thom Sigel also won state titles with a small and large school, his first championship with Class A Rock Falls in 1999 along with the Rocks 12 years ago.

The state trophy is Moline’s first since finishing as state runner-up in 1951.

Taylor has now guided two schools to their first state basketball title. He coached Shelbyville to a 34-1 record and its first Class A crown in 1996. Moline is the third school Taylor has led to state, joining Shelbyville and Macomb in 2001.

Taylor simply said it has mostly come down to talent.

It's taken a team-wide buy-in from the Maroons, which featured two of the top players in the state in point guard Brock Harding and center Owen Freeman, two University of Iowa signees.

Thinking back to his title with Shelbyville, Taylor said it was no different.

"We had great players at Shelbyville, great leaders," Taylor said. "And these guys are equal to that. They are unbelievable players. You need really good players that play unselfishly and want to win, and these guys have winning as their top priority.

"That's a good recipe."

This season, Harding became the school’s all-time leading scorer, climbing to fourth all-time among Western Big 6 Conference boys players. He was a second-team Associated Press All-Stater for the second straight year and earned Big 6 MVP honors after leading the league in scoring at 17.2 points per game in an undefeated league title run.

Freeman surpassed 1,000 points and earned AP First Team All-State for the second straight year.

Along with Moline, Shelbyville, and Macomb, Taylor has coached at Decatur St. Teresa, Webster Grove (Mo.), Quincy, and Jacksonville.

Taylor has impacted each school he has coached at, but his time with the Maroons has been special.

Moline has not had a losing season under Taylor, and Moline has gone 79-11 the last three seasons, culminating with a program record 35-3 win total. Moline was the first team to go 14-0 in the expanded Western Big 6 Conference this season.

"We've had really good commitment from guys," Taylor said. "Brock started four years and the three years before that we had his brother, Brody. Deonte Billups, they all just bought in.

"I've been really lucky to have good players, good guys that are really committed to be really good basketball players."

Taylor has not done the molding of these champions alone.

Joining him on this season's championship staff were Matt Hollenback, Troy Noble, Patrick Rangel, and Jamal Randle. Noble brings head coaching experience from his stint at Black Hawk College and Rangel led the Alleman High School boys. Rangel also played for the Pioneers under legendary coach Don Morris.

Taylor said on game night and in practice, they take ownership of what they do.

"They get a lot of responsibility. They get to coach, they don't just sit there and practice for game night," Taylor said. "I'm blessed to have what I think is the best staff in the state."

Taylor's teams have steadily made progress, finally reaching the pinnacle this year for the first time at a school rich with history. Only Galesburg, Quincy, and Rock Island have earned state titles among the Big 6 schools.

Taylor is proud to add another accomplishment to a special career.

"We're excited and proud to represent that league and the Quad-Cities," Taylor said. "I'm very excited to bring one home for them."