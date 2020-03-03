Indians too much for Steamers

HANOVER — By the time Dakota cooled off from 3-point range, it was all but over for the Fulton boys basketball team.
The Steamers watched the Indians connect from long distance in a variety of ways in the first half, and it led to a 52-39 Dakota victory on Tuesday night in a Class 1A River Ridge Sectional semifinal.
Dakota (29-4) was red-hot from the field in the first half, when it was 12-for-21, including 7-for-9 from 3-point range. It seemed like no matter what defensive schemes the Steamers used, the Indians always had an answer.
“It was frustrating, but I give all of the credit to them,” Fulton junior forward Kyler Pessman said. “They worked hard all season, and they’re a good team. We didn’t do our part defensively in the first half, and I think that was a big reason why they were hitting shots.”
There were two signature shots for Dakota. Junior forward Caden Moyer banked in a 3 from the wing with 5:36 left in the second quarter to give his team a 21-8 lead. After the shot went through, he smiled and shrugged, like Michael Jordan once did in an NBA Finals game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
On the last play of the first half, senior guard Evan Flynn banked in a 3 from the top of the key to put the Indians up 32-17.
“When I saw Caden bank his in, I kind of figured it was our night,” Flynn said. “When mine went in, it was a great feeling. It extended the lead to 15. It was a big shot, and helped us a lot.”
For Dakota coach Mike Bartelt, it was a matter of his team continuing to do what it does best.
“We usually shoot the ball pretty well from 3-point land,” Bartelt said. ”The game before that, we weren’t hitting as well, but tonight, we were on. A couple of them banked in, so we got lucky on a couple of them.”
The lead continued to hover in the 15-point range for most of the second half, as Fulton (24-10) was unable to sustain any serious runs. A free throw from Bradlee Damhoff brought the Steamers to within 13 (50-37) with 2:18 to go, but the Indians cruised the rest of the way.
Fulton reserve Sam Stephan made a layup with six seconds to play to close out the scoring.
Flynn led Dakota with 17 points, Moyer had 13, and Jordan Ayres added nine points, all on first-half 3-pointers. Moyer and Flynn each grabbed six rebounds to help the Indians to a 27-15 advantage in that category.
Pessman finished with 15 points, as he was the only Steamer to be able to continually penetrate a stingy Dakota defense. Connor Barnett had nine points on 3-for-14 shooting, Will Conner Jr. had six points, and senior big man Damhoff added five. Damhoff attempted just two shots and made them both.
“They’re a great team,” Flynn said. “They’re hard to guard. They’ve got shooters. They’ve got the big kid inside, so I think we played extremely tough defense. To hold them under 40 points, that’s a great accomplishment.”
Fulton was limited to a half-court attack for most of the night, and that was part of the problem, according to Pessman.
“We didn’t play at the pace we needed to, and we didn’t push it in transition like we needed to,” Pessman said. “That’s where we get a lot of our buckets. We just didn’t execute as well as we needed to.”
The Steamers figure to have a fighting chance to get back to this level next season, as only Damhoff will graduate from the starting lineup.
“We’re definitely going to miss Bradlee a lot,” Pessman said. “He’s a great player, and I love the kid, but this was definitely a stepping stone for next year. I think we can be a great team.”