Indians too much for Steamers

HANOVER — By the time Dakota cooled off from 3-point range, it was all but over for the Fulton boys basketball team.

The Steamers watched the Indians connect from long distance in a variety of ways in the first half, and it led to a 52-39 Dakota victory on Tuesday night in a Class 1A River Ridge Sectional semifinal.

Dakota (29-4) was red-hot from the field in the first half, when it was 12-for-21, including 7-for-9 from 3-point range. It seemed like no matter what defensive schemes the Steamers used, the Indians always had an answer.

“It was frustrating, but I give all of the credit to them,” Fulton junior forward Kyler Pessman said. “They worked hard all season, and they’re a good team. We didn’t do our part defensively in the first half, and I think that was a big reason why they were hitting shots.”

There were two signature shots for Dakota. Junior forward Caden Moyer banked in a 3 from the wing with 5:36 left in the second quarter to give his team a 21-8 lead. After the shot went through, he smiled and shrugged, like Michael Jordan once did in an NBA Finals game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On the last play of the first half, senior guard Evan Flynn banked in a 3 from the top of the key to put the Indians up 32-17.