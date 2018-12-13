When the Camanche boys’ basketball team started practice last month, the injury report was quite long.
Cameron Soenksen was sidelined with a broken arm sustained during football season. Carson Seeser was out after surgery on both knees. Jordan Lawrence and Chase Grim were lost for the year with knee injuries.
“The tough part was we didn’t have a lot of guys to practice and guys were playing out of positions,” Camanche coach Josh Davis said. “We had to be pretty vanilla in our preparation, a ton of basics.”
It has not hindered the Indians in the win-loss column.
Ranked fifth in Class 2A this week, Camanche is off to a 5-0 start with notable victories over defending state champion Cascade, Iowa City Regina and Northeast.
The Indians still have road games versus Durant and Bellevue along with a home tilt against state-ranked West Branch before the holiday break.
“We knew our pre-Christmas schedule was really tough, and I didn’t know how we’d come out of it,” Davis said. “I’ve been really pleased with how we’ve played and defended.
"The thing is, we haven’t played to our full potential yet.”
In recent seasons, Camanche thrived on a fast-paced style with full-court pressure and a slew of possessions. With the injuries, particularly to Lawrence, the Indians aren’t as deep. They’re pressing much less and excelling more in the halfcourt.
“Every year we reevaluate,” Davis said. “The last few years, being uptempo and getting a ton of possessions was our strength. This year, we have length. We’re still pressuring teams in the half-court, but I think we’ve pressed only a couple times all season. Our kids have really bought into it.”
Camanche still is hoisting plenty of 3-point shots, about 22 per game. But as Davis pointed out, “not as many and we’re taking better ones.”
“The kids still have the green light when they’re open,” he said.
Soenksen, still not 100 percent according to Davis, leads Camanche in scoring at 18 points per game. He’s also averaging nearly six rebounds and three steals per game.
Caleb Delzell is collecting 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game along with 23 assists to just four turnovers. Sophomore Zayne Feller is the team’s third-leading scorer, and has taken on the role of defending the opposing team’s best player.
The biggest change has come at point guard. With Dev Patel graduated and Lawrence out, freshman Zach Erwin has stepped in and performed admirably.
“He’s still learning, but he wants to be really good,” Davis said. “He watches a ton of tape, and anything you’re telling him, he’s absorbing it and trying it. We’ve got a lot of good leaders around him.”
Seeser, Jaxon White and Calvin Ottens are among the seniors in Camanche’s rotation.
The Indians have held three opponents to less than 40 points and all five under 55. They did that only six times in 23 games last year.
“We’ve really preached it and talked about the defensive end,” Davis said. “We’ve told our team defense will determine how many games we win. Offense will determine by how much.”
Friday features: There are two showdowns involving state-ranked teams in the Quad-Cities Friday night. In Class 3A, third-ranked Marion visits second-ranked Maquoketa in an early Wamac tussle. In 4A, third-ranked North Scott welcomes No. 6 Bettendorf.
Marion (5-0) is averaging nearly 70 points per game and shooting 42 percent from the arc. Maquoketa (6-0) has won five of its six outings by double digits.
The Cardinals are in the midst of a rugged stretch. It knocked off Mount Vernon on Tuesday, 51-44, and has games against No. 3 West Delaware (5-0) and Dyersville Beckman (4-2) next week.
North Scott (4-0) and Bettendorf (4-0) were pegged as the preseason favorites by the coaches in the Mississippi Athletic Conference. The Lancers are the league's top scoring defense and the Bulldogs rank first in scoring offense.
Bragging rights at stake: When the 25th Genesis Shootout takes place Saturday at Augustana College's Carver Center, the all-time lead in the series is on the line between the states.
Iowa and Illinois have each won 11 Shootouts and tied on two other occasions. After Illinois dominated for a large stretch, Iowa has taken five of the last six events. In fact, the Hawkeye state has prevailed in 15 of the last 21 games over the past three years.
Illinois still leads in games won, 73-63.