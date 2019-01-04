A fast start by North Scott finished off the Davenport North boys basketball team Friday.
The unbeaten Lancers blended the work of Ty Anderson down low with a collaborative effort on the perimeter to grab an early lead that led to a 70-48 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
"We came out from the start the way we wanted to," Anderson said. "We talked coming into the game about coming out hard, starting fast and taking it right at them."
Against a North team which missed its first 10 shots from the field, North Scott needed fewer than six minutes to construct a double-digit lead, which grew to 21-7 after one quarter and 33-15 by halftime.
"I thought our effort for 28 minutes was pretty good," Lancers coach Shamus Budde said. "The second quarter, there were a few minutes where we got a little too loose. They were able to get to us with their transition game but we settled down."
The Wildcats struggled from the outset to contain Anderson, who missed his first two shots but connected on eight of his last 10 attempts on his way to a 22-point performance that included nine rebounds.
Anderson collected nine of his points in the first quarter, and as North began to focus its defensive attention on 6-foot-6 junior, Carson Rollinger, Cortaviaus Seales and Sam Kilburg weighed in from the perimeter.
In the opening quarter, they combined for four of the eight 3-pointers North Scott hit in the game.
"Inside-out like that, that’s the way it’s supposed to work," Anderson said. "The guys did a good job of feeding me the ball inside, and we were able to kick it back out to them, too. We had a pretty good thing going."
Anderson viewed that as a byproduct of the work North Scott put into its game during the holiday break.
"We’ve been preparing well, working hard in practice, and that carried over," Anderson said. "We know we still have a lot of work to do between now and February, but we came out pretty locked in on what we needed to do to get this win. We stuck to our plan, and it paid off the way we hoped it would."
The Lancers shot 53.1 percent for the game, knocking down 26-of-49 shots from the field including nine of the 12 they attempted in the third quarter.
Rollinger scored seven of his 13 points and Anderson collected six more after a 13-point first half as North Scott (9-0, 7-0 MAC) expanded its lead to 40-18 less than two minutes into the third quarter.
"We continued to do a decent job of taking the ball to the basket, and that opened things up on the perimeter," Budde said.
Jamal Litt and Jayden Houston led North, finishing with 12 and 11 points respectively. Sam Wellman came off the bench to knock down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for the Wildcats (5-4, 4-3) after the Lancers had opened a 55-30 lead on two of Landon Eiland’s 10 points.