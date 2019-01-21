PRESTON, Iowa — Dan Beck felt his Easton Valley boys basketball team gift-wrapped a victory for Calamus-Wheatland last month.
Turnovers, missed free throws, foul line violations and a last-second 3-pointer allowed the Warriors to rally from a double-digit deficit in the second half of a Dec. 11 meeting.
The inside duo of Kaleb Cornilsen and Curtis Hartung made sure the rematch wouldn’t slip out of Easton Valley’s hands.
Cornilsen and Hartung combined for 42 points and 21 rebounds as Easton Valley clobbered Class 1A 10th-ranked Calamus-Wheatland 80-55 Monday night.
“I think tonight shows how determined we were,” Beck said. “Our guys knew we gave the one away at their place. Everything we could have screwed up, we did at the end.
“This was a real nice win for our team.”
The Tri-Rivers East has been a three-way battle all winter. Clinton Prince of Peace has yet to drop a game in divisional play. Easton Valley and Cal-Wheat each have two division losses now.
For the River Hawks and Warriors to get a share of the league title, they’ll both need to beat the Irish in the next two weeks.
“We’re still in the running for tying for the conference,” Cornilsen said. “This was a big game because of that, and it shows the community we’re better than that first game.”
Cal-Wheat came out in a zone defense. Easton Valley (14-2) made them pay with five 3-pointers in the first 9 ½ minutes.
When the Warriors shifted to man, they couldn’t handle the 6-foot-5 Hartung and 6-3 Cornilsen.
Cornilsen had a team-high 23 points and nine rebounds while Hartung chipped in 19 points, 12 in the third quarter, and 12 boards. They were a combined 18-for-26 from the field.
“We’re hard to guard when we do a good job of getting them the ball,” Beck said. “They’ve both got really good skills.
“Kaleb can hit that mid-range jumper, and Curtis has a nice, soft touch inside. He’s become a lot better athletically in the last year, year-and-a-half. They’re a handful together.”
The Warriors (12-3) trimmed an 11-point second-quarter deficit to six by halftime. The River Hawks pushed the margin to 19 points late in the third.
Cal-Wheat’s leading scorer, Hunter Rickels, was limited to just two field goals and six points.
“Coach talks all game about keeping it on ‘em, don’t let up,” Hartung said. “When the outside game isn’t working, we’re working it down low.
“When we work together, we’re tough to stop. We just feed off each other and play really well together.”
The River Hawks, just outside the state’s top 10 this week, have won seven straight. They haven’t allowed more than 55 points in that stretch.
“We’ve really come together and played better as a team,” Cornilsen said. “In the first half of the season, we were being kind of selfish. We’ve started to feed off each other, move the ball well and really find the open looks.”
Nate Trenkamp and Cooper Kunde joined Cornilsen and Hartung in double figures with 16 and 12 points, respectively.
Sophomore Kaden Schnede had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who were 5 of 19 from beyond the arc.
Easton Valley welcomes Prince of Peace on Friday. Cal-Wheat plays host to Bellevue Marquette on Tuesday.