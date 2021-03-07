Iowa 1A/2A boys state basketball capsules

Class 1A state quarterfinal
Who: No. 4 Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) vs. No. 5 Easton Valley (22-0)
When: Monday, noon
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Twitter: @mattcoss78
At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday against top-seeded North Linn or eighth-seeded South Winneshiek.
Martensdale-St. Marys' key players: Trey Baker, 6-4, sr. (13.2 ppg., 6.2 rpg., 53% FGs); Jack Franey, 5-7, sr. (11.4 ppg., 6.8 apg., 2.1 spg.); Hogan Franey, 6-0, jr. (10.9 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 57 made 3s)
Easton Valley's key players: Kaleb Cornilsen, 6-5, sr. (23.3 ppg., 10.1 rpg., 56% FGs); Porter Fuegen, 6-1, sr. (13.8 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 3.1 spg.); Carson Fuegen, 5-9, so. (4.6 ppg., 6.6 apg., 3.6 spg.)
Quick hits: Half of the eight teams in the 1A field are undefeated including these two. This is Easton Valley's second state trip, first since 2014. The school district's last state tournament win came as Preston in 1999. These teams are nearly identical in scoring offense and scoring defense. Martensdale-St. Marys relies more on the 3-point shot, knocking down more than 8.5 per game. Easton Valley leans more on an inside attack with Cornilsen and 6-foot-7 Cayden Deardorff. The Blue Devils lost to Montezuma 75-50 in last year's state opener. They return four starters off that team.
Class 2A state quarterfinal
Who: No. 2 Western Christian (19-5) vs. No. 7 Camanche (18-6)
When: Tuesday, noon
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Twitter: @mattcoss78
At stake: Winner advances to semifinals at noon Thursday against third-seeded Des Moines Christian or sixth-seeded Dyersville Beckman.
Western Christian's key players: Ty Van Essen, 6-4, jr. (16.3 ppg., 8 rpg., 53% 3s); Wyatt Gulker, 6-3, jr. (12.3 ppg., 1.9 spg., 83% FTs); Eli Van Essen, 5-11, jr. (10 ppg., 2.6 apg., 38.5% 3s)
Camanche's key players: Zach Erwin, 6-5, jr. (15.2 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 3.5 apg.); Jordan Lawrence, 5-10, sr. (14.4 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 44% 3s); Zayne Feller, 6-4, sr. (11.1 ppg., 7 rpg., 60% FGs)
Quick hits: Winner of nine state championships, Western Christian is at state for the first time since taking the 2A title in 2017. The Wolfpack are among the top scoring teams in the class at almost 68 points per game. Western hasn't been held below 58 points by an Iowa school since the calendar flipped to 2021. Camanche is trying to reach the semifinals for the third time in five seasons. The Indians haven't lost to a school in their classification this year with their current roster. Coach Josh Davis' team averages a 2A-best 11 offensive rebounds per game.
-- Compiled by Matt Coss