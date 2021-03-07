Iowa 1A/2A boys state basketball capsules

Class 1A state quarterfinal

Quick hits: Half of the eight teams in the 1A field are undefeated including these two. This is Easton Valley's second state trip, first since 2014. The school district's last state tournament win came as Preston in 1999. These teams are nearly identical in scoring offense and scoring defense. Martensdale-St. Marys relies more on the 3-point shot, knocking down more than 8.5 per game. Easton Valley leans more on an inside attack with Cornilsen and 6-foot-7 Cayden Deardorff. The Blue Devils lost to Montezuma 75-50 in last year's state opener. They return four starters off that team.