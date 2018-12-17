Try 1 month for 99¢
121518-Shootout-Central-Alleman-012
Buy Now

Davenport Central's Keshawn Pegues goes for a rebound Saturday afternoon against Alleman in the Genesis Shootout. Central, which prevailed 79-42, is ranked fourth in Class 4A this week. 

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Iowa AP poll

Class 4A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Waukee (5);5-0;100;2

2. North Scott (4);6-0;97;3

3. Ankeny (2);6-0;84;4

4. Davenport Central;7-0;72;5

5. Iowa City West;4-1;69;1

6. Bettendorf;5-1;54;6

7. Sioux City East;5-0;46;9

8. WDM Valley;5-2;20;NR

9. Cedar Falls;5-1;17;NR

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;4-1;16;NR

Others receiving votes: Ames 9; Dubuque Senior 5; Des Moines North 4; Sioux City West 4; Linn-Mar 3; Marshalltown 2; Pleasant Valley 2; Lewis Central 2. 

Class 3A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Oskaloosa (9);7-0;108;1

2. Maquoketa (2);7-0;95;2

3. West Delaware;6-0;85;4

4. Dubuque Wahlert;4-1;60;9

5. Clear Lake;6-0;58;5

6. ADM, Adel;5-1;42;NR

7. Gilbert;6-1;40;6

8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;3-2;31;10

9. Marion;5-1;25;3

10. Pella;4-2;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Xavier 13; Grinnell 7; Norwalk 7; Clear Creek Amana 5; Glenwood 5; Carroll 4; Humboldt 3; Atlantic 2; Carlisle 1.

Class 2A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. North Linn (8);6-0;106;1

2. Treynor (2);6-0;93;2

3. Western Christian (1);3-1;80;3

4. Camanche;6-0;65;6

5. Van Meter;5-0;59;4

6. West Sioux;8-0;54;7

7. Boyden-Hull;5-0;40;NR

8. South Hamilton;7-1;37;5

9. West Branch;7-1;27;8

10. Unity Christian;6-1;13;10

Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 8; Pella Christian 6; Sioux Center 5; Crestwood 5; Forest City 2; West Burlington 2; Iowa City Regina 1; Madrid 1; Monticello 1. 

Class 1A

Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Grand View Christian (9);5-1;108;1

2. Montezuma (2);8-0;92;2

3. George-Little Rock;5-1;77;3

4. New London;6-0;66;7

5. Ankeny Christian Academy;5-0;64;5

6. Martensdale-St. Marys;7-0;41;9

7. Stanton;6-0;40;8

8. Algona Garrigan;5-1;23;4

9. South O'Brien;6-1;19;NR

10. Sioux Central;6-0;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington Notre Dame 10; AGWSR 10; Calamus-Wheatland 9; Ar-We-Va 8; Easton Valley 7; Exira/Elk Horn Kimballton 6; Dunkerton 4; Council Bluffs St. Albert 3; West Fork 3; Audubon 2; Clinton Prince of Peace 2; Highland (Riverside) 1. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags