Iowa AP poll
Class 4A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Waukee (5);5-0;100;2
2. North Scott (4);6-0;97;3
3. Ankeny (2);6-0;84;4
4. Davenport Central;7-0;72;5
5. Iowa City West;4-1;69;1
6. Bettendorf;5-1;54;6
7. Sioux City East;5-0;46;9
8. WDM Valley;5-2;20;NR
9. Cedar Falls;5-1;17;NR
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie;4-1;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Ames 9; Dubuque Senior 5; Des Moines North 4; Sioux City West 4; Linn-Mar 3; Marshalltown 2; Pleasant Valley 2; Lewis Central 2.
Class 3A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Oskaloosa (9);7-0;108;1
2. Maquoketa (2);7-0;95;2
3. West Delaware;6-0;85;4
4. Dubuque Wahlert;4-1;60;9
5. Clear Lake;6-0;58;5
6. ADM, Adel;5-1;42;NR
7. Gilbert;6-1;40;6
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;3-2;31;10
9. Marion;5-1;25;3
10. Pella;4-2;14;NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Xavier 13; Grinnell 7; Norwalk 7; Clear Creek Amana 5; Glenwood 5; Carroll 4; Humboldt 3; Atlantic 2; Carlisle 1.
Class 2A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. North Linn (8);6-0;106;1
2. Treynor (2);6-0;93;2
3. Western Christian (1);3-1;80;3
4. Camanche;6-0;65;6
5. Van Meter;5-0;59;4
6. West Sioux;8-0;54;7
7. Boyden-Hull;5-0;40;NR
8. South Hamilton;7-1;37;5
9. West Branch;7-1;27;8
10. Unity Christian;6-1;13;10
Others receiving votes: OA-BCIG 8; Pella Christian 6; Sioux Center 5; Crestwood 5; Forest City 2; West Burlington 2; Iowa City Regina 1; Madrid 1; Monticello 1.
Class 1A
Team;Record;Pts;LW
1. Grand View Christian (9);5-1;108;1
2. Montezuma (2);8-0;92;2
3. George-Little Rock;5-1;77;3
4. New London;6-0;66;7
5. Ankeny Christian Academy;5-0;64;5
6. Martensdale-St. Marys;7-0;41;9
7. Stanton;6-0;40;8
8. Algona Garrigan;5-1;23;4
9. South O'Brien;6-1;19;NR
10. Sioux Central;6-0;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington Notre Dame 10; AGWSR 10; Calamus-Wheatland 9; Ar-We-Va 8; Easton Valley 7; Exira/Elk Horn Kimballton 6; Dunkerton 4; Council Bluffs St. Albert 3; West Fork 3; Audubon 2; Clinton Prince of Peace 2; Highland (Riverside) 1.