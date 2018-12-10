Here is the first Iowa Associated Press boys basketball rankings of the season. There are five teams from the Quad-Cities area ranked -- North Scott (3rd/4A), Davenport Central (5th/4A), Bettendorf (6th/4A), Maquoketa (2nd/3A) and Camanche (5th/2A).
Pleasant Valley (4A), Central DeWitt (3A), Northeast (2A), Easton Valley (1A), Clinton Prince of Peace (1A) and Calamus-Wheatland (1A) are among the locals receiving votes.
Iowa AP rankings
Class 4A
Team (1st place);Record;Pts.
1. Iowa City West (7);3-0;106
2. Waukee (3);3-0;80
3. North Scott (1);3-0;75
4. Ankeny;4-0;61
5. Davenport Central;4-0;47
6. Bettendorf;3-0;46
7. Des Moines North;3-1;42
8. Des Moines Hoover;4-0;39
9. Sioux City East;3-0;35
10. Dubuque Senior;1-1;19
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 16, West Des Moines Valley 15; Pleasant Valley 7; Sioux City West 4; Johnston 4; Waterloo East 3; Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3; Ames 2; Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.
Class 3A
Team (1st place);Record;Pts.
1. Oskaloosa (6);4-0;102
2. Maquoketa;5-0;65
T3. Marion (1);5-0;58
T3. West Delaware;4-0;58
5. Clear Lake (2);4-0;52
T6. Gilbert;4-0;45
T6. Cedar Rapids Xavier;2-1;45
T8. Glenwood (1);3-1;35
T8. Dubuque Wahlert;2-1;35
10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;3-1;27
Others receiving votes: Norwalk 26; Fairfield 22; Carlisle 8; Mount Pleasant 6; Grinnell 5; Carroll 4; Waverly-Shell Rock 4; Pella 3; Spirit Lake 3; Central DeWitt 2.
Class 2A
Team (1st place);Record;Pts.
1. North Linn (6);4-0;88
2. Treynor (3);4-0;85
3. Western Christian (1);1-1;60
4. Van Meter;3-0;48
T5. South Hamilton;3-0;38
T5. Camanche;3-0;38
7. West Sioux;5-0;35
8. West Branch;5-0;34
9. Dike-New Hartford;3-0;30
10. Unity Christian;5-0;29
Others receiving votes: Forest City 21; Boyden-Hull 18; Aplington-Parkersburg 15; Pella Christian 13; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12; Madrid 11; Sheldon 9; Cascade 5; Mediapolis 4; Carroll Kuemper 4; Northeast 3; Monticello 3; Sioux Center 1; South Central Calhoun 1.
Class 1A
Team (1st place);Record;Pts.
1. Grand View Christian (10);3-1;105
2. Montezuma;5-0;71
3. George-Little Rock;3-1;62
4. Algona Garrigan;4-0;61
5. Ankeny Christian Academy (1);4-0;57
6. Dunkerton;3-0;55
7. New London;4-0;35
8. Stanton;4-0;30
9. Martensdale-St. Marys;5-0;26
10. Burlington Notre Dame;5-0;12
Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 11; Easton Valley 11; West Fork 11; Remsen St. Mary's 9; Clinton Prince of Peace Prep 7; Ar-We-Va 6; Edgewood-Colesburg 6; AGWSR, Ackley 5; Council Bluffs St. Albert 5; Lynnville-Sully 5; South O'Brien 4; Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 3; Audubon 2; Belle Plaine 2; Calamus-Wheatland 2; Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 1; BCLUW, Conrad 1