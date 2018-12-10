Try 1 month for 99¢
North Scott's Ty Anderson looks for room to shoot while being covered by Clinton’s Bret Myli (22) and Brennen Lemke during a game last season. Anderson and the Lancers are ranked third in Class 4A this week.

 Andy Abeyta, Quad-City Times

Here is the first Iowa Associated Press boys basketball rankings of the season. There are five teams from the Quad-Cities area ranked -- North Scott (3rd/4A), Davenport Central (5th/4A), Bettendorf (6th/4A), Maquoketa (2nd/3A) and Camanche (5th/2A).

Pleasant Valley (4A), Central DeWitt (3A), Northeast (2A), Easton Valley (1A), Clinton Prince of Peace (1A) and Calamus-Wheatland (1A) are among the locals receiving votes.

Iowa AP rankings

Class 4A

Team (1st place);Record;Pts.

1. Iowa City West (7);3-0;106

2. Waukee (3);3-0;80

3. North Scott (1);3-0;75

4. Ankeny;4-0;61

5. Davenport Central;4-0;47

6. Bettendorf;3-0;46

7. Des Moines North;3-1;42

8. Des Moines Hoover;4-0;39

9. Sioux City East;3-0;35

10. Dubuque Senior;1-1;19

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 16, West Des Moines Valley 15; Pleasant Valley 7; Sioux City West 4; Johnston 4; Waterloo East 3; Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3; Ames 2; Cedar Rapids Prairie 1.

Class 3A

Team (1st place);Record;Pts.

1. Oskaloosa (6);4-0;102

2. Maquoketa;5-0;65

T3. Marion (1);5-0;58

T3. West Delaware;4-0;58

5. Clear Lake (2);4-0;52

T6. Gilbert;4-0;45

T6. Cedar Rapids Xavier;2-1;45

T8. Glenwood (1);3-1;35

T8. Dubuque Wahlert;2-1;35

10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;3-1;27

Others receiving votes: Norwalk 26; Fairfield 22; Carlisle 8; Mount Pleasant 6; Grinnell 5; Carroll 4; Waverly-Shell Rock 4; Pella 3; Spirit Lake 3; Central DeWitt 2.

Class 2A

Team (1st place);Record;Pts.

1. North Linn (6);4-0;88

2. Treynor (3);4-0;85

3. Western Christian (1);1-1;60

4. Van Meter;3-0;48

T5. South Hamilton;3-0;38

T5. Camanche;3-0;38

7. West Sioux;5-0;35

8. West Branch;5-0;34

9. Dike-New Hartford;3-0;30

10. Unity Christian;5-0;29

Others receiving votes: Forest City 21; Boyden-Hull 18; Aplington-Parkersburg 15; Pella Christian 13; Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 12; Madrid 11; Sheldon 9; Cascade 5; Mediapolis 4; Carroll Kuemper 4; Northeast 3; Monticello 3; Sioux Center 1; South Central Calhoun 1.

Class 1A

Team (1st place);Record;Pts.

1. Grand View Christian (10);3-1;105

2. Montezuma;5-0;71

3. George-Little Rock;3-1;62

4. Algona Garrigan;4-0;61

5. Ankeny Christian Academy (1);4-0;57

6. Dunkerton;3-0;55

7. New London;4-0;35

8. Stanton;4-0;30

9. Martensdale-St. Marys;5-0;26

10. Burlington Notre Dame;5-0;12

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco 11; Easton Valley 11; West Fork 11; Remsen St. Mary's 9; Clinton Prince of Peace Prep 7; Ar-We-Va 6; Edgewood-Colesburg 6; AGWSR, Ackley 5; Council Bluffs St. Albert 5; Lynnville-Sully 5; South O'Brien 4; Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 3; Audubon 2; Belle Plaine 2; Calamus-Wheatland 2; Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton 1; BCLUW, Conrad 1

