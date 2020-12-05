Iowa area boys basketball outlook

Teams to watch
Camanche: The Indians have averaged more than 20 wins a season the past five years, including a third-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament last March. All-staters Caleb Delzell, LJ Henderson and Cam Soenksen are gone, but coach Josh Davis has a good nucleus of experience with seniors Jordan Lawrence and Zayne Feller along with junior Zach Erwin. However, Erwin broke his wrist in Friday's win over Cascade and will be sidelined for the next couple of months. Junior Adam Dunlap had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in the season-opening win over Wilton.
Easton Valley: Coach Dan Beck became just the fifth boys basketball coach in Iowa to record 700 career wins in Tuesday's victory over Edgewood-Colesburg. The RiverHawks were 23-1 a season ago and graduated their starting backcourt, but all-stater Kaleb Cornilsen — who missed the district final loss with injury — is back after averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds per game. Easton Valley's fresh-soph team was undefeated last year as well. Porter Fuegen, Conor Gruver and Aidan Gruver all scored in double figures in the opener.
Maquoketa: After a substate final appearance two years ago, the Cardinals were 5-17 last winter. Coach Matt Hartman believes he has some players in his program ready for a breakout season. Caiden Atienza, Connor Becker and Brady Digmann each averaged close to 8 points per game last year and all return. The Cardinals have five juniors and sophomore Kasey Coakley who will look to contribute as well. "I like our depth and ability to play with versatile lineups," Hartman said. "How well we gel together we be a key for us as well."
Northeast: The Rebels return two players who saw extended minutes in Judd Swanton and Cade Hughes (15 ppg., 11.7 rpg. between them) from a 13-10 squad. Coach Brandon Hansen believes his team can pose problems for teams with its length and athleticism. Upperclassmen Carter Pataska, Hayden Lee and Alijah Dopson are among those expected to take on an increased role. Northeast opened the season with a 57-41 win over North Cedar.
Tipton: Tipton was 9-14 and doesn't return any starters from last season, but the Tigers have a new coach in Brad Bockwoldt and opened the season with a road victory over Iowa City Regina on Tuesday. Junior Bob Ryan is the team's floor general while Kayden Rezac, Cole Syring and Caleb Shumaker are seniors who will see considerable playing time along with sophomore post Davis Webb. Bockwoldt is excited about his team's defense, versatility and cohesion.
Players to watch
Maddox Griffin, jr., Wapello: Averaged 16.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game as a sophomore. The 6-foot-1 guard is one of four starters returning for a Wapello team coming off a 9-12 season.
Caden Kirkman, so., Wilton: After averaging 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a freshman, the forward is off to a strong start this season with 27 points in the opener against Louisa-Muscatine and 19 versus Camanche.
Kaden Schnede, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Schnede averaged 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for an 11-win Warrior team last year. The 6-3 post might need to do more this year being one of two returning starters along with Brady Buchmeyer.
— Matt Coss
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!