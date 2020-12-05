Iowa area boys basketball outlook

Teams to watch

Camanche: The Indians have averaged more than 20 wins a season the past five years, including a third-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament last March. All-staters Caleb Delzell, LJ Henderson and Cam Soenksen are gone, but coach Josh Davis has a good nucleus of experience with seniors Jordan Lawrence and Zayne Feller along with junior Zach Erwin. However, Erwin broke his wrist in Friday's win over Cascade and will be sidelined for the next couple of months. Junior Adam Dunlap had 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in the season-opening win over Wilton.

Easton Valley: Coach Dan Beck became just the fifth boys basketball coach in Iowa to record 700 career wins in Tuesday's victory over Edgewood-Colesburg. The RiverHawks were 23-1 a season ago and graduated their starting backcourt, but all-stater Kaleb Cornilsen — who missed the district final loss with injury — is back after averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds per game. Easton Valley's fresh-soph team was undefeated last year as well. Porter Fuegen, Conor Gruver and Aidan Gruver all scored in double figures in the opener.