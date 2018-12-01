Teams to watch
Camanche: Coming off a 16-win season, the Indians have been plagued by injuries. Jordan Lawrence and Chase Grim are out for the season with knee injuries, and Carson Seeser is out indefinitely after double knee surgeries. Still, coach Josh Davis still believes his team can be pretty good. Junior Cameron Soenksen buried eight 3-pointers and had 32 points in the season opener. Caleb Delzell and Calvin Ottens return in the frontcourt, and Davis is excited about 6-foot-3 freshman point guard Zach Erwin.
Durant: The Wildcats were 13-10 last year, and coach Matt Straube believes this could be his deepest team in six years. Easton Botkins (14.2 ppg.), Mason Compton (9.8 ppg.) and Bryce Lafrenz (9.7 ppg.) are back after earning all-River Valley Conference honors last year. With its depth and experience in the backcourt, Durant will look to push the tempo more.
Easton Valley: Coach Dan Beck's team graduated its leading scorer in Logan Miller from an 18-6 squad but has second team all-conference performer Nate Trenkamp back along with Cade Jargo, Cooper Kunde and Curtis Hartung. Trenkamp and Jargo, who teamed for 20 touchdowns on the football field this fall, were consistent 3-point threats for Easton Valley last year.
Maquoketa: The Cardinals return their top four scorers from a 9-13 team. Senior Abe Becker is the catalyst of that group, averaging nearly 19 points and making 88 shots from beyond the arc last season. In a season-opening 25-point rout of Vinton-Shellsburg, Becker and Macklin Shanahan were in double figures. Maquoketa is seeking its first winning season in three years.
Tipton: Coach Matt Fouch's team graduated a 20-point scorer in Logan Hoffman, but it returns four other players who averaged at least six points in Andrew Stewart (13.6 ppg.), Jacob Tischuk (7 ppg.), Luke Becker (7 ppg.) and Frank Bierman (6 ppg.) Fouch said consistency on offense is the biggest concern but feels Tipton's athleticism, quickness and rebounding gives the Tigers a chance to have a successful season.
Players to watch
Braeden Hoyer, sr., Northeast: The athletic 6-foot-5 Hoyer compiled 21 points and 10 rebounds in a season-opening win over North Cedar. This comes on the heels of averaging 11.4 points, 8.7 rebounds last year for a 19-win Rebels squad.
Alex McAleer, jr., Central DeWitt: Averaged 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game along with knocking down 39 shots from beyond the arc as a sophomore. He is one of a few experienced players back for first-year coach Grady Gallagher.
Keaton Mitchell, sr., Wapello: The 6-foot-7 post, who signed with Division II Truman State earlier this month, averaged 14 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Indians on their way to the state tournament last year. He had 21 points and 20 rebounds in season opener.
Patrick Mulholland, sr., Prince of Peace: He was third in the Tri-Rivers East Division in scoring last year at 16.6 points per game and was second on team in rebounding. He shot 50 percent from field and made 54 3s.
Hunter Rickels, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: Coming off a strong cross country season, Rickels averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds per game. He also led a 15-win team in assists and steals last winter.
— Matt Coss