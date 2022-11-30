Iowa area boys basketball outlook

Teams to watch

Camanche: The Storm lost quite a bit from last year's 18-win season, but they have a chance to be near the top of the River Valley Conference North Division again. Coach Josh Davis' squad has good size with 6-foot-8 Zane Witt (15.5 ppg., 7.6 rpg.), 6-7 Demarion Honaker (4.5 ppg., 4.0 rpg.) and 6-7 sophomore Ian Witt. Senior Nick Rueter, a 6-4 guard who can shoot and drive, is expected to have a significant role. Injuries have hindered Camanche in recent seasons, something this team must avoid as Davis said the depth isn't quite as good as in previous years. "If we take care of the ball, we'll be pretty good," Davis said.

Maquoketa: River Valley Conference newcomer Maquoketa is coming off back-to-back eight-win seasons, but there is reason for optimism. The Cardinals have four of their top five scorers returning, including Tye Hardin (first-team All-Wamac last year) and Carter Meyer (second-team All-Wamac). Coach Matt Hartman has focused on defense and rebounding with his club in the preseason. Maquoketa allowed 60 points or more in 11 of its 14 losses last year. "We have to improve our defense and rebounding if we expect to compete and reach our goals," Hartman said.

Northeast: The Rebels reached the Class 2A substate final a year ago before losing to Mid-Prairie. Northeast graduated its top three scorers from that team in Cade Hughes, Carter Pataska and Hayden Lee. Still, sophomore point guard Gavin Kramer and junior post Clayton Meyermann saw considerable minutes on that team. Jimmy Weispfenning, one of the top receivers on Northeast's football team, is back on the roster after not playing a year ago.

Wilton: Coming off a 17-win season, Wilton is positioned to compete for the RVC South crown this season. Caden Kirkman, Aidan Walker and Landyn Putman, all double-digit scorers a season ago, are back. The Beavers return more than 80% of their scoring and 76% of their rebounding. Junior Casen Reid and freshman Briggs Oien are expected to handle the point. "High expectations," Wilton coach Erik Grunder said. "We're looking to improve on our record from last year."

Individuals to watch

Nolan DeLong, sr., Durant: DeLong was a 2,000-yard plus rusher on the football field this fall, but he's also an accomplished basketball player. He was an all-substate selection last season after recording 15.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.

Demarion Honaker, jr., Camanche: Injured for most of last season, Honaker is expected to have a big season for the Storm if he can remain healthy. "Honaker has a chance to be one of the best players in the state that nobody knows about," Davis said.

Caden Kirkman, sr., Wilton: Last year's All-Eastern Iowa Player of the Year averaged 20.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3.9 assists per game. The 6-foot-8 Augustana University (S.D.) signee enters his senior season with more than 1,200 career points and 715 rebounds.

Jayce McHugh, jr., West Liberty: McHugh was the team's second-leading scorer (12.9 ppg.) and rebounder (5.1 rpg.) last year as a sophomore and earned All-RVC South Division accolades. He and Ty Jones are expected to shoulder the scoring load for the Comets.

Cole VanderHeiden, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: The returning Tri-Rivers East Division first-team performer accounted for almost 25% of the Warriors' scoring last season by averaging 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

— Compiled by Matt Coss