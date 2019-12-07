Iowa area boys basketball outlook

Teams to watch
Camanche: Coming off a 20-win season and trip to the Class 2A substate final, the Indians will be considered among the state favorites this year. They return four starters — Cameron Soenksen, Caleb Delzell, Zach Erwin and Zayne Feller — along with Clinton transfer LJ Henderson and Jordan Lawrence is back after missing last year with injury. Josh Davis' team will be without Soenksen for the next six weeks because of a back injury.
Central DeWitt: The Sabers were .500 a year ago, but they return their top three scorers and good length with Tucker Kinney, Alex McAleer and Logan Paulsen. Kinney erupted for a career-high 41 points in Tuesday's season-opening win over Clear Creek Amana. Henry Bloom and Zach Hinkle will start in the backcourt. This will be the program's final season in the Wamac before joining the Mississippi Athletic Conference next fall.
Easton Valley: Coach Dan Beck's squad returns four starters who averaged double figures from a 20-win team in Kaleb Cornilsen (16.2 ppg.), Cade Jargo (12.7), Jessen Weber (11.0) and Nate Trenkamp (10.6). Beck said team has more players who can handle the ball and score from the outside or off dribble penetration than Easton Valley has had in a long time. "I believe we have as much talent at Easton Valley, grades 9-12, as we have ever had," said Beck, who is 23 wins shy of 700 for his career.
Maquoketa: Off a 20-win season, Maquoketa returns two starters from its substate final squad in juniors Connor Becker and Caiden Atienza. Six-foot-6 senior center Clayton Widel had 16 points and 13 rebounds in a season-opening win over Vinton-Shellsburg. Junior Brady Digmann had a team-high 17 points. Coach Matt Hartman said team needs to learn defending at a high level consistently and valuing the basketball.
Tipton: The Tigers are expected to be in the upper half of the River Valley Conference South Division behind Frank Bierman (13.4 ppg., 12.6 rpg., 58% FGs) Fellow starter Trent Pelzer, a double-digit scorer last winter, is out indefinitely with a broken foot sustained late in the cross country season. With Bierman and Tipton's athleticism, it should be very good on the boards and possess enough quickness to match up with most teams.
Players to watch
Gavin Chown, sr., West Liberty: He was the team's second-leading scorer at just more than 15 a game last season. He also was second in rebounding and first in steals. Coming off a strong football season, Chown had 21 points and six rebounds in the opener against Mid-Prairie.
LJ Henderson, sr., Camanche: The 6-3 guard was a double-digit scorer for Clinton last season. He'll bring athleticism, explosiveness and another playmaker to what already is a deep Indians roster.
Joe Lilienthal, sr., Durant: The South Dakota football recruit, coming off an all-state season, is one of the better low post threats in the River Valley Conference with his 6-7 and 300-plus pound frame. He averaged nearly 10 points and 5.5 rebounds last year.
Nathan Moeller, sr., Clinton Prince of Peace: The 6-4 senior was the team's second-leading scorer (15.5 ppg.) and top rebounder (8.7 rpg.) last year on a Class 1A state tournament team. With the other four starters graduating, Moeller is expected to be the catalyst of the Irish's offense.
— Matt Coss