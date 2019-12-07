Iowa area boys basketball outlook

Teams to watch

Camanche: Coming off a 20-win season and trip to the Class 2A substate final, the Indians will be considered among the state favorites this year. They return four starters — Cameron Soenksen, Caleb Delzell, Zach Erwin and Zayne Feller — along with Clinton transfer LJ Henderson and Jordan Lawrence is back after missing last year with injury. Josh Davis' team will be without Soenksen for the next six weeks because of a back injury.

Central DeWitt: The Sabers were .500 a year ago, but they return their top three scorers and good length with Tucker Kinney, Alex McAleer and Logan Paulsen. Kinney erupted for a career-high 41 points in Tuesday's season-opening win over Clear Creek Amana. Henry Bloom and Zach Hinkle will start in the backcourt. This will be the program's final season in the Wamac before joining the Mississippi Athletic Conference next fall.