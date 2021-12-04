Iowa area boys basketball outlook

Teams to watch
Easton Valley: The River Hawks are coming off back-to-back undefeated regular season campaigns. Longtime coach Dan Beck has 10 seniors on his roster, the most he's had in his 46 seasons. All-stater Kaleb Cornilsen has graduated, but Easton Valley returns wings Conor and Aidan Gruver, point guard Carson Fuegen and interior size with Cayden Deardorff (6-foot-7) and Dylon Dyson (6-4). With Easton Valley making it to the state title game in football, Beck said the early portion of the season could be a challenge. Still, he's excited about his group. "I said last year that I thought we would be capable of playing with anyone, not just in our league, but also in the state, as the season progresses," Beck said. "I stick by that statement again with this year’s team."
Northeast: The Rebels were 10-8 a year ago and they return a pair of double-digit scorers in Cade Hughes (10.7 ppg., 4.2 rpg.) and Carter Pataska (10.4 ppg., 6.4 rpg.). Northeast, with six seniors in its rotation, allowed just 42 points per game last year — second best in the River Valley Conference North Division. Coming off one of its better football seasons, coach Brandon Hansen hopes his team can ride that momentum. "We're hoping to hop on that bandwagon of success," he said. Hansen said his team must avoid those long scoring droughts.
Wilton: This expects to be the best team Erik Grunder has fielded in his four years at Wilton, one that should challenge for the top of the River Valley Conference South Division. Coming off an 11-win season, including five victories in their last seven games, the Beavers return a trio of three-year starters in junior Caden Kirkman, senior Jackson Hull and junior Clayton Guyer. Kirkman averaged 18.6 points, 11 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game a year ago. "This team has a high basketball IQ, tons of athleticism and basketball skill, and is ready to compete this season," Grunder said.
Players to watch
Adam Dunlap, sr., Camanche: With Zach Erwin lost for the season with a knee injury sustained in football, the Storm must find a new identity and go-to option. Dunlap could be in a store for a big year after averaging less than 6 points a game last season. He had 23 in a season-opening win over Cascade.
Maddox Griffin, sr., Wapello: The Upper Iowa University commit averaged 17.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game last year in Wapello's 16-4 season. The 6-foot-3 guard poured in 33 points in the Indians' season opener against Wilton.
Garrett Hollenback, jr., Durant: He averaged just under 10 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, but the 6-2 forward has averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in the first two games of the season.
Hakael Powell, fr., Prince of Peace: The 5-9 guard had a team-high 23 points, four rebounds and a couple of steals in his high school debut this past week, a three-point win over Central City.
Bob Ryan, sr., Tipton: Ryan was the Tigers' second leading scorer on an eight-win squad a year ago. He is in line to have a more prominent scoring role this year, evident by the 20 points he tallied against Iowa City Regina in the opener.
