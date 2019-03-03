Class 1A
Who: Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary's (19-6)
When: Monday, 1 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
State tournament history: Prince of Peace is making its first state tournament appearance since 1994 when it was known as Clinton Mater Dei. Remsen St. Mary's has finished fourth at state each of the last two years.
At stake: Winner advances to a semifinal game at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday against Sioux Central Sioux Rapids (22-2) or Alburnett (18-5).
Prince of Peace's key players: Kaidion Larson, 6-0, sr. (19.7 ppg., 4.9 rpg.); Patrick Mulholland, 6-1, sr. (12.1 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 3.6 apg.); Nathan Moeller, 6-4, jr. (15.6 ppg., 8.8 rpg.)
Remsen St. Mary's key players: Spencer Schorg, 6-0, jr. (16.0 ppg., 3.5 apg.); Skyler Waldschmitt, 6-1, jr. (10.7 ppg., 3.2 rpg.); Brayden Ricke, 6-0, jr. (9.1 ppg., 3.5 rpg., 3.1 apg.)
Need to know: Neither team was ranked in the final Associated Press poll of the season. Sixth-seeded Remsen St. Mary's, without a senior on its roster, rides a five-game win streak and has held all five opponents under 46 points. Third-seeded Prince of Peace takes just more than 12 shots from beyond the arc each game, the fewest of any team in the 1A field. Larson is second in scoring among the eight teams.
Other quarterfinals Monday: Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9;30 a.m.; Montezuma (21-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.; Sioux Central Sioux Rapids (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.
Class 4A
Who: North Scott (22-1) vs. Ames (17-4)
When: Tuesday, 8:15 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
State tournament history: North Scott is making its third trip in five years. The Lancers won the 2015 championship and lost in the opening round a year ago. Ames, winner of eight state championships and most recently in 2009 and 2010 with Harrison Barnes and Doug McDermott, is making its first trip since 2015.
At stake: Winner advances to a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Cedar Falls (18-3) or Sioux City East (21-1).
North Scott's key players: Ty Anderson, 6-6, jr. (13.3 ppg., 8.1 rpg.); Cortaviaus Seales, 5-11, sr. (14.8 ppg., 4.2 rpg., 2.6 apg.); Sam Kilburg, 5-11, jr. (8.1 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 2.8 apg.)
Ames' key players: Tamin Lipsey, 6-1, fr. (17.3 ppg., 4.0 rpg., 4.8 apg.); Japannah Kellogg, 6-6, sr. (16.3 ppg., 8.0 rpg., 1.5 bpg.); Corey Phillips, 6-5, fr. (6.7 ppg., 3.8 rpg.)
Need to know: Game features three Division I prospects in Anderson (a Northern Iowa commit) along with Lipsey and Kellogg (UW-Green Bay recruit). Lipsey, already with an Iowa State offer, is the most touted freshman in the state and among the best in the Midwest. Ames has won nine in a row since a three-game losing streak in mid-January. North Scott and Ames are among the top defensive teams in 4A. The Lancers allow 42.2 points per game and the Little Cyclones 43.7.
Other quarterfinals: Cedar Falls (18-3) vs. Sioux City East (21-1), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; Waukee (20-2) vs. Dowling Catholic (13-10), 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (18-3), 12:15 p.m. Wednesday
