Iowa City pulls python act on Muscatine 81-41

Iowa City swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Muscatine 81-41 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 4.
Iowa City's offense stomped on to a 47-24 lead over Muscatine at the half.
The Little Hawks' might showed as they carried a 56-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
