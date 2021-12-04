 Skip to main content
Iowa City pulls python act on Muscatine 81-41
Iowa City pulls python act on Muscatine 81-41

Iowa City swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Muscatine 81-41 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 4.

Iowa City's offense stomped on to a 47-24 lead over Muscatine at the half.

The Little Hawks' might showed as they carried a 56-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

