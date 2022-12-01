Iowa City West clips Davenport West in tight tilt 56-51

Iowa City West walked the high-wire before edging Davenport West 56-51 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 1.
Last season, Iowa City West and Davenport West squared off with November 30, 2021 at Iowa City West High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.